Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has announced a referendum on the sanctions imposed on Russia by the EU due to the war in Ukraine.Orbán has been raging for months against the sanctions imposed on Russia, even though Hungary has always voted in favour of the sanctions packages at the Council of the European Union, which has to take these decisions unanimously.The country, however,The right-wing populist often holds "national consultations" to have his policies confirmed, for example in connection with restrictions on the right of asylum.The results of the surveys have no legally binding consequences.