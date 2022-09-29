But what if Meloni is simply yet another WEF puppet "penetrator" using reverse psychology to win the hearts and minds of her nation, when in reality she has been installed into power to surreptitiously advance the Great Reset agenda?
What if Meloni is just another Rockefeller asset, and member of their Aspen Institute?
been awarded contracts by George Soros's Open Societies Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
What if was since her teenage years Meloni was a bonafide socialist?
What if Meloni is the One World Government WEF/UN/CRF apparatchik analogue to Pierre Poilievre, Canada's new Conservative Party leader?
What if just like Pierre Poilievre Italy's new prime minister supported the draconian PSYOP-19 mandates and was in favor of the COVID-19 passports and associated Digital Green Passport which is nothing more than the full-blown social credit score precursor?
In this context it is important to note that in fall of 2021, Italy announced that any worker in the public or private sector must have a Digital Green Certificate with a QR code that contains proof of either full vaccination, recent recovery from COVID-19 or a negative test within 48 hours. Meloni was fully behind this scam.
In a since deleted tweet, Meloni wrote:
On vaccines we need to have the humility of trusting the scientific community. I think going back would be a mistake. It's a topic that must not be dealt with on an ideological level: let those who are competent decide which vaccines are necessary and mandatory.What if a psychotic Cult asset like Hillary Clinton supported a "fascist" like Meloni?
What if Meloni is anything but a rightwing conservative?
What if she is nothing more than a WEF and UN trojan horse?
In today's world nothing is certainly as it seems.
Now that so many people all around the world are on to the One World Government and their UN and the WEF assets, it would make perfect sense to groom a new generation of infiltrators that would say all of the right things against their very handlers as they continue to advance the Great Reset.
Be leery.
Verify.
Do NOT comply.