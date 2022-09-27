© NotrikcsZone



Twenty years after the Montreal Protocol agreement limiting or banning CFC use scientistsan order-of-magnitude-sized error in molecular chemistry measurements that threatened to severely undermine the commonly accepted anthropogenic explanation for how ozone depletion occurs.With the new measured evidence, a leading ozone researcher proclaimed the scientificBut then, in the ensuing years after the measurement error had been exposed, there was . . . silence. The discovery of a molecular rate change "substantially [ten times] lower than previously thought" was not brought to the public's attention again. Ostensibly due to a reluctance to admit they may be wrong, scientists just seemed to . . . move on.Now, areports the O3 hole over the tropics is 700% larger (area) than the much more famous O3 hole over Antarctica (60°S - 90°S).Its size has continued widening after the 1987 governmental agreement to severely limit CFC use, which again seems to contradict claims that we humans can control O3 levels with our emissions.The authors suggest the same- cosmic ray-elicited electron reaction - driving O3 losses over Antarctica may also be driving the O3 losses for 30°N - 30°S.The ozone hole narrative and the presumption that governmental policies are what determine how small or large the hole gets would appear to be analogous to the current climate debate and its connection to the governmental push to dramatically limit CO2 emissions.