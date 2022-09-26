Society's Child
British pound hits all-time low as PM Truss is accused of gambling with economy
Press TV
Mon, 26 Sep 2022 09:44 UTC
On Monday, the British currency plummeted to an unprecedented $1.0327, extending a 3.61 percent dive from Friday, when new Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng enacted historic tax cuts.
The pound's latest dive, which saw the British currency fall to near parity with the dollar, further prompted shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves to accuse Kwarteng and the Conservative Party's newly-picked Prime Minister Liz Truss of "recklessly" gambling with Britain's finances.
"Instead of blaming everybody else, the chancellor and the prime minister, instead of behaving like two gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run, they should be mindful of the reaction not just on the financial markets but also of the public," said the lawmaker from the Labor Party in an interview with Times Radio.
"The idea trickle-down economics - making those at the top richer still - will somehow filter through to everybody else has been tried before, it didn't work then, it won't work now," Reeves emphasized.
The development came just days after the Bank of England (BoE) announced the British economy is suffering from recession and raised interest rates to tackle the skyrocketing inflation that has squeezed the life of Britons over the past few months.
A majority of the BoE's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday voted to increase the interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to 2.25 percent, a record since 2008.
Prime Minister Liz Truss had pledged to cut taxes as her main campaign scheme in the premiership contest against Rishi Sunak.
Last week, the UK pound sterling exchange rate fell by more than 1 percent against the US dollar to $1.1351, registering at the time its lowest number since 1985. The currency also hit a 17-month low against the euro, with €1 worth 0.87 pounds.
Adding to the economic pressure across the country, the consumer prices index is now standing at 9.9 percent, the highest level since the early 1980s and almost five times the Bank's 2-percent target rate.
In August, the Bank forecasted a recession for the world's fifth-biggest economy lasting from the end of 2022 until early 2024, due in large part to the hit to living standards from energy prices, pushed up by the sanctions imposed against energy-giant Russia over the Ukraine conflict.
Reader Comments
They are so motherf##king and shit-stinking dumb that they cannot get their feeble rotten brains around the concept that this time it is different. There is not an excess of money. There is a shortage of goods - food, fuel, housing, and everything else, due to their lockdowns, school closures, restaurant closures, mandatory drug jabs, sanctions, and wasteful spending on masks, respirators and a thousand other things. Curtailing the supply of money is NOT going to increase the supply of food and water and fuel. It is just going to make it harder for the miserable idiots of the public to afford those essentials.
Get ready, folks, for the Great Die-Off. This is really serious. As Putin said, this is not a bluff. It is real. It is coming, like an oncoming train in a tunnel, and there will be no escape.
The central banks’ aggressive interest rate hikes could cause a heavy selloff, strategists reportedly warn
On Friday, the UK’s five-year bonds plummeted by the most since 1992 after the government rolled out a massive tax-cut plan. Two-year US Treasuries are in the middle of the longest losing streak since at least 1976, falling for 12 straight days.
“These bonds are trading like emerging market bonds, and the biggest financial bubble in the history of bubbles, that of sovereign bonds, continues to deflate,”
