The pound nosedived nearly 5 percent at one point to $1.0327,, reports said on Monday.On Monday, the British currency plummeted to an unprecedented $1.0327, extending a 3.61 percent dive from Friday, when new Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng enacted historic tax cuts.The pound's latest dive, which saw the British currency, further prompted shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves to accuse Kwarteng and the Conservative Party's newly-picked Prime Minister Liz Truss of "recklessly" gambling with Britain's finances."Instead of blaming everybody else, the chancellor and the prime minister, instead of behaving like two gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run, they should be mindful of the reaction not just on the financial markets but also of the public," said the lawmaker from the Labor Party in an interview with Times Radio."The idea trickle-down economics - making those at the top richer still - will somehow filter through to everybody else has been tried before, it didn't work then, it won't work now," Reeves emphasized.The developmentthat has squeezed the life of Britons over the past few months.A majority of the BoE's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday voted to increase the interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to 2.25 percent, a record since 2008.Prime Minister Liz Truss had pledged to cut taxes as her main campaign scheme in the premiership contest against Rishi Sunak.Last week, the UK pound sterling exchange rate fell by more than 1 percent against the US dollar to $1.1351, registering at the time its lowest number since 1985. The currency also hit a 17-month low against the euro, with €1 worth 0.87 pounds.Adding to the economic pressure across the country, the