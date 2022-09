© Reuters

Hazardous weather has killed at least 36 people in northern India over the past 24 hours,Across the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, at least 24 people died after their homes collapsed amid unrelenting rains, Relief Commissioner Ranvir Prasad said.Mohamed Usman, 15, was on his friend's roof in the city of Prayagraj when lightning struck Friday evening, killing him instantly. His friend Aznan, who goes by one name, was injured and is being treated in a hospital."As soon as they set foot on the roof, they were hit by lightning and my son died," said Mohammad Ayub, Usman's father.prompting authorities to issue new guidelines for how people can protect themselves during a thunderstorm.Lightning strikes are common during India's monsoon season, which runs from June to September.(More here Source: AP