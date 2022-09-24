Global bankers, billionaires and UN industrial cartels, right? PETA can tell those moist adiabatic lapse rates from the missing tropospheric hot spots. If only men could too!
PETA strays so far out their lane they end up in orbit. They alternately blame bad weather on meat-eating, then on men, on toxic masculinity and then they blame the babies too. It's breathtaking in grandiose, overbearing, imperious intolerance. Apparently omnivorous men don't deserve to have babies. A ban on procreation for meat-eating-men would be... purposeful. They actually say that. Your value to the world is measured in tons of carbon. A bit like a farm animal really? Except PETA select for small and obedient.
Bottom line: It's noble to treat your significant other as a cheap political toy, but remember, be nice to animals. That's ethics the PETA way.
Ban meat-eating men from sex, animal rights group urgesIt's just class war and PETA are the elitist snobs:
David Crossland, The Australian
Men who eat meat should be banned from having sex, the animal rights group PETA has demanded, claiming that devouring sausages and schnitzel is a symptom of "toxic masculinity" which is killing the planet.
PETA's German operation cited research from the scientific journal PLOS One, which showed that men caused 41 per cent more greenhouse gas emissions than women largely because they consumed more meat.
PETA demanded a "sex ban for all meat-eating men" and called on women to "go on sex strike to save the world".
"We all know them, the suburban fathers with beer bottles and barbecue tongs, sizzling 70c sausages on their €700 grill. The zucchini added by the visitor is eyed with suspicion and only reluctantly tolerated," Daniel Cox, campaigns team leader for PETA Germany, said.PETA have found the Toxic Masculinity climate-forcing-factor that even the IPCC has missed. Proof, I tell you!
"Now there is scientific proof that toxic masculinity also harms the climate. Therefore, a hefty meat tax of 41 per cent for men would be appropriate. A ban on sex or procreation for all meat-eating men would also be purposeful in this context."Blame the babies:
It said every child not born saved the equivalent of 58.6 tonnes of CO2 a year. "For all the still meat-grilling dads who still want children with a liveable future on a liveable planet, we recommend changing your lifestyle by joining our free Veganstart program," PETA said.If PETA has any effect on fertility, it won't be the suburban men who don't pass on their genes — it'll be the intolerant man-hating vegans. Who would want to pair up with someone with such poor relationship skills?
PETA are supposedly the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals, but if Zoos treated fauna with so little respect PETA would protest. Does evolution mean nothing? Do men have a right to think, to speak, and to pursue happiness?
It's free speech for sheep but not for men, unless they're a meat-eating Global Banker, then PETA is here to help them get rich.
Many years ago the choice between a good steak, a few rashers of bacon and some links of sausage vs. sex with the wife was made.
I like having the kitchen to myself these past few years. Long Live People Eating Tasty Animals!