Introduction

I - A political ideology

What we are talking about is nothing less than the creation of a new human being

[12]

and, therefore, of an entirely new society — just as past ideologies (communism, fascism, etc.) aspired to do in other (ultimately less radical) ways.

In a sense, technology obviates the need for moral, educational, or cultural effort.

II - A powerful technological imaginary for the next industrial revolution

III - The infrastructure behind the ideological dissemination

.

IV - Conclusion

Notes

[1] Jürgen Ritsert, Models and Concepts of Ideology (Amsterdam: Rodopi, 1990), 89.

[2] See Terry Eagleton, Ideology: An Introduction (London/New York: Verso Books, 1991).

[3] Martin Seliger, Ideology and Politics (New York: The Free Press, 1976), 11.

[4] Klaus-Gerd Giesen, "Introduction: Ideologies in World Politics," in Ideologies in World Politics, ed. Klaus-Gerd Giesen (Wiesbaden: Springer VS, 2020), 1-9.

[5] Antonio Gramsci, Prison Notebooks, vol. 3, Notebook 7, trans. Joseph Buttigieg (New York: Columbia University Press, 2007), 171.

[6] Klaus-Gerd Giesen, "Transhumanisme et génétique humaine," L'Observatoire de la génétique 16 (2004), https://iatranshumanisme.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/no-16.pdf.

[7] Steve Fuller and Veronika Lipinska, The Proactionary Imperative: A Foundation for Transhumanism (Basingstoke: Palgrave Macmillan, 2014).

[8] Jürgen Habermas, "Technology and Science as Ideology," in Toward a Rational Society: Student Protest, Science, and Politics, trans. Jeremy Shapiro (Cambridge: Polity Press, 1991), 81-122.

[9] Dominique Lecourt, Humain, posthumain: La technique et la vie (Paris: Presses Universitaires de France, 2003), 57-79.

[10] Jean-Gabriel Ganascia, Le mythe de la singularité: Faut-il craindre l'intelligence artificielle? (Paris: Seuil, 2017).

[11] Laurent Alexandre, La mort de la mort: Comment la technomédecine va bouleverser l'humanité (Paris: Lattès, 2011).

[12] Antoine Robitaille, Le Nouvel Homme nouveau: Voyage dans les utopies de la posthumanité (Montreal: Boréal, 2007).

[13] See, for example, the interview with the French transhumanists Marc Roux and Agathe François, "L'homme augmenté, mythe ou réalité?," in Journal des Grandes Écoles et Universités 82 (2017), http://www.mondedesgrandesecoles.fr/lhomme-augmente-mythe-realite/#.

[14] See, for example, Zoltan Istvan, "The Growing World of Libertarian Transhumanism," The American Conservative, August 8, 2017, https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-growing-world-of-libertarian-transhumanism/.

[15] Gabriele Dorthe and Marina Maestrutti, "Les transhumanistes aux prises avec des imaginaires contradictoires," Ethique, Politique, Religions 6 (2015): 67-88.

[16] Michel Foucault, The History of Sexuality, Volume 1: The Will to Knowledge, trans. Robert Hurley (London: Penguin, 2008), 143. See also Michael Dillon and Luis Lobo-Guerrero, "The Biopolitical Imaginary of Species-Being," Theory, Culture & Society 26, no. 1 (2009): 1-23.

[17] Ray Kurzweil, The Singularity is Near: When Humans Transcend Biology (New York: Viking Press, 2005).

[18] The foundations of the cybernetic agenda were laid as far back as 1948 and 1950 by Norbert Wiener, in Cybernetics: Or Control and Communication in the Animal and the Machine (Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 1948) and The Human Use of Human Beings (Boston, MA: Houghton Mifflin, 1950).

[19] See, for example, parts II-VII (seven out of nine) of the now much-cited Transhumanist Reader, ed. Max More and Natasha Vita-More (Chichester: Wiley-Blackwell, 2013), 65-360, each devoted to a specific technological field.

[20] Steve Connor, "First Human Embryos Edited in US," MIT Technology Review, July 26, 2017, https://www.technologyreview.com/s/608350/first-human-embryos-edited-in-us/; Hong Ma et al., "Correction of a Pathogenic Gene Mutation in Human Embryos," Nature, August 2, 2017, https://www.nature.com/articles/nature23305; Florence Rosier, "Corregir une mutation génétique chez un embryon humain, c'est possible," Le Temps, August 2, 2017, https://www.letemps.ch/sciences/2017/08/02/corriger-une-mutation-genetique-chez-un-embryon-humain-cest-possible.

[21] Kevin Warwick, "Cyborg 1.0," Wired Magazine, January 2, 2000, https://www.wired.com/2000/02/warwick/.

[22] Marcelo Ienca and Roberto Andorno, "Towards New Human Rights in the Age of Neuroscience and Neurotechnology," Life Sciences, Society and Policy 13, no. 5 (2017), https://lsspjournal.springeropen.com/articles/10.1186/s40504-017-0050-1.

[23] https://www.cochlear.com/us/en/professionals/products-and-candidacy/nucleus/implant.

[24] Dan Howarth, "US Tech Company Offers to Turn Employees into Cyborgs with Microchip Implants," Dezeen Magazine, July 25, 2017, https://www.dezeen.com/2017/07/25/us-tech-company-three-square-market-offers-employees-microchip-implants-cyborgs-biohax/.

[25] Ross Bryant, "People 'Will Start Becoming Technology' Says Human Cyborg," Dezeen Magazine, November 20, 2013, www.dezeen.com/2013/11/20/interview-with-human-cyborg-neil-harbisson/.

[26] Jean-Michel Besnier, Demain les posthumains: Le futur a-t-il encore besoin de nous? (Paris: Hachette, 2009), 153-67.

[27] See, for example: Gregory Stock, Redesigning Humans: Our Inevitable Genetic Future (Boston, MA: Houghton Mifflin, 2002); Ramez Naam, More than Human: Embracing the Promise of Biological Enhancement (New York: Broadway, 2005); Simon Young, Designer Evolution: A Transhumanist Manifesto (Amherst, NY: Prometheus Books, 2005).

[28] Mihail C. Roco and William Sims Bainbridge (eds.), Converging Technologies for Improving Human Performance (Dordrecht: Kluwer, 2003).

[29] Céline Lafontaine, Le corps-marché: La marchandisation de la vie humaine à l'ère de la bioéconomie (Paris: Seuil, 2014).

[30] Klaus Schwab, "The Fourth Industrial Revolution," Foreign Affairs, December 12, 2015, https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/2015-12-12/fourth-industrial-revolution.

[31] Kevin Warwick, I, Cyborg (Champaign: University of Illinois Press, 2002), 4.

[32] In the sense used by Robin Mackay and Armen Avanessian in #Accelerate: The Accelerationist Reader (Falmouth: Urbanomic, 2014).

[33] Mihail C. Roco, William Sims Bainbridge, Bruce Tonn, and George Whitesides (eds), Convergence of Knowledge, Technology and Society: Beyond Convergence of Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive Technologies (Dordrecht: Springer, 2013), xv.

[34] Ibid., 372.

[35] Ibid., 364.

[36] In 2014, the Council of Europe expressed support for all projects working toward the convergence of nanotechnologies, nanobiology, and health by following up CKTS with a series of other publications, including Rinie van Est et al., From Bio to NBIC Convergence — From Medical Practice to Daily Life: Report Written for the Council of Europe, Committee on Bioethics (The Hague: Rathenau Instituut, 2014).

[37] Claude Touzet, "Avec Neuralink, Elon Musk ambitionne de réorienter l'Intelligence artificielle," The Conversation France, July 9, 2017, http://theconversation.com/avec-neuralink-elon-musk-ambitionne-de-reorienter-lintelligence-artificielle-80641.

[38] https://www.partnershiponai.org/#s-goals.

[39] Klaus-Gerd Giesen, "Intelligence artificielle: Comment les multinationales de Silicon Valley tentent de dépolitiser le débat," distinguos, October 16, 2016, https://www.distinguos.info/distinguos/intelligence-artificielle-comment-les-multinationales-de-silicon-valley-tentent-de-depolitiser-le-debat.

[40] Peter Thiel, talk at the Seasteading Institute Conference 2009, https://vimeo.com/7577391.

[41] "Le protocole d'accord entre le Pays et le Seasteading Institute dévoilé," La Dépêche de Tahiti, January 26, 2017, http://www.ladepeche.pf/protocole-daccord-entre-pays-seasteading-institute-devoile/.

[42] Günther Anders, L'obsolescence de l'homme, vol. 1 (Paris: Éditions Ivrea, 2002), vol. 2 (Paris: Éditions Fario, 2011).