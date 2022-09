to improve their chances of seeming like an appealing mate to women who might be assessing them for parental qualities.

Why do psychopaths become parents? A study published in Evolutionary Psychological Science suggests that people high in psychopathy focus primarily on mating, but often avoid parental or somatic investment (meaning the growth and maintenance of oneself).Psychopathy consists of traits such as selfishness, grandiosity, callousness, and impulsivity. People who are high on these antisocial traits can be very harmful to the people around them. This can oftentimes include short-term mating and less parental investment. Somatic investment is another key part of mating that has not been heavily explored when it comes to people high in psychopathy. This study seeks to bridge that research gap and examine investment patterns when somatic investment is included."We were interested in this study to expand on how psychopathic personality traits in men can be understood from an evolutionary perspective," said study author Kristopher Brazil ( @brazkris ). "From a broad evolutionary perspective, individuals spend time and energy investing in survival and reproduction. Reproduction is typically partitioned into mating effort (i.e., seeking out mates) and parental effort (i.e., taking care of offspring)."For their study, Brazil and his co-author Anthony A. Volk surveyed a sample of 255 American and Canadian men between the ages of 25 and 35, who were recruited from Amazon's Mechanical Turk. Participants answered demographic questions and an assessment of psychopathic traits. They also completed questionnaires regarding somatic investment, their sexual behaviors, and parental behavioral attitudes."Compared to men lower on psychopathic traits, men who were higher in psychopathic traits reported that they spent more time and energy on mating and less time and energy on parenting and somatic effort," Brazil told PsyPost."Because of this combination,Thus, our findings are consistent with psychopathy involving adaptive trade-offs. Specifically, psychopathic men may trade off having increased mating effort while compromising their investment in parental and somatic domains.The participants were also shown images related to mating, parenting, and somatic investment. For the mating stimuli, researchers used pictures of 10 very attractive women, for parenting stimuli, they used pictures of 10 of the cutest infants. For somatic stimuli, they used pictures related to somatic investment, such a working out, eating healthy, studying, and making money.The participants reported how likely they would be to hypothetically hook-up with the women if they were single, how likely they would be to hypothetically adopt the infants, and how appealing the somatic investment activities were to them."The findings on perceptions might also help us understand what the minds of men higher in psychopathic traits are like and the impact on the three evolutionarily relevant domains," Brazil said. "For example, when examining the perceptions of psychopathic men for the stimuli associated with each investment domain,This study added an important piece to the literature on psychopathy and parental investment by including somatic factors. Despite this, it has some limitations to note. One such limitation is that a community sample recruited through internet databases has limited psychopathy; future research could utilize an offender sample to bridge that gap. Additionally, this study relied heavily on self-report, which is vulnerable to bias. Future research could include physiological measures as well."We need more studies on the people who are involved with men who are high on psychopathic traits. For instance, it's important to get the perspective of partners, family members, and children toward these men," Brazil noted."It would also be important to examine the three investment domains using different measures other than self-report measures. One way could be to examine other-report, as mentioned above, with partners, children, etc. Other measures could be physiological measures and official records (e.g., births, marriages, age of death).The findings are in line with another study, published in Evolutionary Psychological Science , which found that psychopathic traits were positively related to the number of children a person had. In other words, more psychopathic men tended to have more offspring than less psychopathic men."First, we need to use every tool in our collective belts to better understand this phenomenon, including an evolutionary perspective," Brazil explained. "Identifying the adaptive elements of psychopathy doesn't mean we condone it or suggest it only has benefits. In fact, our study showed there are several costs as well, including affecting less investment in parenting abilities and one's own survival.""Second, we need to identify the developmental causes of psychopathy and what gives rise to boys and young men coming to adopt this type of relational pattern in the first place. One possibility is that boys and young men decide (gradually and unconsciously) that psychopathy is a good-enough male reproductive strategy where no other male reproductive strategy seems viable given their circumstances — including the ones that involve investing more in parental and somatic effort."The study, " Cads in Dads' Clothing? Psychopathic Traits and Men's Preferences for Mating, Parental, and Somatic Investment ", was authored by Kristopher J. Brazil and Anthony A. Volk.