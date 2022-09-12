Society's Child
Local corruption: New Orleans mayor refuses to apologize or refund $30K in first-class travel expenses
Washington Examiner
Mon, 12 Sep 2022 16:44 UTC
City travel policy requires New Orleans municipal workers select the cheapest options or compensate the city for the difference, but Cantrell has suggested that the pricey travel expenditures were necessary for her safety.
"All expenses incurred doing business on behalf of the city of New Orleans will not be reimbursed to the city of New Orleans," she said, according to WWL. "One thing is clear: I do my job, and I will continue to do it with distinction and integrity every step of the way. That's what I have to say on that."
Cantrell has racked up $29,000 in costs for traveling in first class or business class in lieu of coach since January 2021, including a nearly $18,000 trip to France over the summer, the Times-Picayune and the New Orleans Advocate reported.
It is unclear whether the city's travel policy requiring reimbursement for higher-end travel expenses applies to the mayor, her Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano told the outlet. Cantrell has previously underscored concerns for her safety while defending her travel bills.
"My travel accommodations are a matter of safety, not of luxury. As all women know, our health and safety are often disregarded and we are left to navigate alone. As the mother of a young child whom I live for, I am going to protect myself by any reasonable means," she stressed to the outlet in August.
"Anyone who wants to question how I protect myself just doesn't understand the world black women walk in," she added.
Cantrell has weathered mounting criticism for her travel costs.
"You compare the fact that $30,000 is just the difference in cost from a coach seat versus a first class, and the starting salary of our New Orleans Police Department is $40,000," Mama Bear Group founder Laura Rodrigue told Fox News on Monday. "You have to take that into consideration when we are the murder capital of the country right now."
New Orleans has faced 145 homicides from the start of the year through June 30, the City Journal reported. For comparison, the city endured 218 murders in 2021. Last week, Cantrell unveiled a plan aimed to bolster the recruitment and retainment of police officers.
The Washington Examiner reached out to the mayor's office for comment.
Comment: A Fox News interview with Mama Bear Group founder Laura Rodrigue on Fox & Friends First nails it:
When was the last time some normal person was attacked on the safety of an airplane? seems to me that she has not provided a valid statement at all.
Clearly the people of the city need to get her dethroned.
"My travel accommodations are a matter of safety, not of luxury.How is the front of the plane safer than, oh I don't know, the bulkhead section? Marketing at it's finest. The only thing you are truly paying for is the right to die first, in the event of a nose first crash. Is your view any better?
Next time you go to France, why not go in the winter. Right, cause NGO's only hold major conferences there in the summer/warm months.
W hen I fly, I always cover up in some things that I think could give me protection from flying objects and a bad burn. Helps me feel safer, anyway. This clip is probably accurate of what it is like in the plane, note fireball at 2:50. [Link]
Black people don't like the back of the plane? Neither do I but I don't get public money to upgrade.
Government employment seems to be the great equalizer; no matter your race, creed or colour, everybody working there are lying, entitled thieves.