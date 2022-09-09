According to Blacklock's Reporter, National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) officials said that quarterly boosters "may be warranted" to combat Covid-19.
"A shorter interval of at least three months may be warranted in the context of heightened epidemiological risk as well as operational considerations for the efficient deployment of the Covid-19 vaccination program," wrote a Sept. 1 Summary Of National Advisory Committee On Immunization Statement.
"Informed consent should include discussion regarding what is known and unknown about the benefits and risks of providing a booster shot."
The latest advice posits a shorter timeline than the advice given by public health officials as recently as the end of June.
Liberal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on June 30 that a vaccination "in the last nine months" meant being up to date with your Covid-19 boosters.
"'Fully vaccinated' makes no sense now. It's about 'up to date.' So am I up to date in my vaccination? Have I received a vaccination in the last nine months?" said Duclos.
"'Up to date' means you have received your last dose in the past nine months. If you've already received a first booster that's great. Please see if you're eligible for a second or third booster to remain up to date."
During Thursday's press conference announcing Health Canada's approval of the bivalent Moderna Covid-19 booster meant to tackle the BA.1 Omicron subvariant, Duclos compared vaccination to recharging "your phone battery."
"Vaccine protection is like a phone battery. It needs to be recharged from time to time. Recharging our protection after six months is important, otherwise, we are left without the power to protect ourselves and our loved ones," said Duclos.
"When protection wanes, action is required just like a phone battery. Your phone battery needs to be recharged for your phone to work, to have appropriate power to operate and for your vaccination protection to be affected, so you recharge your phone battery by plugging it into the electricity."
Comment: Notice his cell phone battery analogy that is completely disconnected from reality of the human body. You just can't make this stuff up.
Pathocracy:
A pathocracy is the result of a society's complete moral, religious, and cultural collapse and its subsequent brutal indoctrination by agents that have very specific forms of pathological personality disorder.
Currently, booster uptake has been lower than the primary series of the Covid-19 vaccine. Only 49.55% of Canadians have received a Covid booster in addition to their primary doses.
Comment: At this late date (September 2022), the lower "uptake" value of the additional dose might seem to have Health Canada officials rather concerned (they very likely have agreed upon contractual targets), and the numbers might even be lower? There is no doubt that Health Canada has used the summer to restrategize, with behavioral scientists and all the other check list methods are at the ready, so it is a wait and see game of what they do next. It is also a test to see how resilient Canadians can be.
So, along with the opening salvo of "up to date" and battery charging words from this minister, the tell will be the media's renewed lockstep focus, and what employers' will do with their communicable disease plans and policies.
Perhaps, Canadians can take the line from Nancy Reagan's 'Just Say No' campaign (it was about drugs, yes? Pfizer/Moderna are factually harmful and poorly tested mRNA drugs) and turn it against this vaccine idiocy. Here is hoping for citizen toughness.
