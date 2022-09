© Ishara S. Kodikara /AFP/Getty Images



The world is bound for more disruption and unrest in the next six months, an intelligence firm said.

Its analysis said the risk of civil unrest has increased in 101 of the 198 countries it tracked.

It cited inflation and the energy and food crises linked to the war in Ukraine as key factors.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine is supercharging food and fuel prices and stoking a cost-of-living crisis across the globe. However, the worst effects are yet to kick in."

The risk of civil unrest has surged this year in more than half of the world's countries, signaling a coming period of heightened global instability fueled by inflation, war, and shortages of essentials, a new analysis says. According to Verisk Maplecroft, a UK-based risk consulting and intelligence firm,The firm wrote in its Thursday report thatin such risk."Although there have been several high-profile and large-scale protests during the first half of 2022, the worst is undoubtedly yet to come," it added.The report said that nations such ashave seen discontent emerge on their streets because of rising costs. According to Verisk's index,as mass protests over the country's worst economic crisis in modern history ousted former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in July. Some of the nations most at risk of civil unrest are middle-income countries, which had the funds to offer social protection during the COVID-19 pandemic but are now struggling to maintain spending vital to their populations, the researchers wrote.Richer countries in the European Union face the same risks, withMeanwhile, have led to blackouts and extreme power price hikes , with the country's top regulator stating that the nation must cut back on gas usage so it can later endure the coming winter. faces a dilemma over whether to ramp up drilling in its gas-rich Groningen region and risk triggering more devastating earthquakes that have already severely damaged 26,000 homes. Inflation will likely be felt more keenly over the next few months and is expected to worsen in 2023, Verisk wrote.the firm said.Weather is also a key factor, it added.the firm wrote.It added that droughts could also increase food prices higher and set off protests in affected countries."The next six months are likely to be even more disruptive," the report's summary said.