Former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Kovalyov, who joined the Russia-imposed Kherson regional government after Russian armed forces took over parts of Ukraine's southeast, has been found dead.An adviser to the Kyiv-controlled regional administration, Serhiy Khlan, said on August 29 that Kovalyov was found dead a day earlier in his house in the town of Hola Prystan.Russia-imposed authorities did not comment on the reports, but pro-Russian Telegram channels confirmed them.Several officials appointed by Moscow to areas of Ukraine have died in recent weeks after being attacked.Last week, Russia-imposed authorities in parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region said theof the Russia-occupied town of Mykhaylivka,On August 6,a Russia-appointed deputy mayor of the Ukrainian city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region,by an unidentified assailant while leaving his home whilekilled the Russia-appointed head of the directorate for youth policies at the Kherson region's administration,in late June.