Yellowstone National Park officials are investigating after, officials said Thursday.Tuesday's discovery at Abyss Pool in Wyomingof the West Thumb Geyser Basin and its parking lot. The area has since reopened.on Thursday, park spokesperson Morgan Warthin said.Abyss Pool,In such hot springs, superheated water cools as it reaches the surface, sinks and is replaced by hotter water from below.The circulation prevents the water from reaching the temperature needed to set off an eruption like happens with geysers in the park, according to the park's website.The park is mostly in Wyoming, but spreads into portions of Idaho and Montana.Park officialsthat could alter the course of the Yellowstone river and surrounding landscapes forever.About 10,000 tourists were evacuated - including a dozen trapped campers who were rescued by helicopter - emptying the park completely of all visitors.Photos and video the park uploaded by park official showed mud-mixed water surging through sections of road that had been knocked out due to the flooding, and subsequent mudslides and rockslides.Houses in surrounding communities were flooded or washed away by streams that turned into raging rivers, roads have been carved away, and bridges have collapsed into the torrent.The park partially reopened in mid-June as visitors flocked back to the park. About 2,000 to 3,000 vehicles entered the park within the first few hours it opened, according to officials.