Two bike riders were struck by lightning and killed in the northern Italian region of Piedmont, the Italian la Repubblica daily reports.The local mountain rescue service and a helicopter rescue team arrived in the municipality of Pragelato, located north of Turin, on Friday, after they were alerted by a car driver, who saw the bodies of two men on the road, the newspaper said.According to la Repubblica, one of the men killed by lightning was Alberto Balocco, president and CEO of the confectionery industry founded by his grandfather in 1927 and still 100% controlled by the family.Balocco was on a mountain bike ride with a Luxembourgish friend when the tragic incident happened, according to local media reports.