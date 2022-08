UN aid agencies are facing their biggest funding gap ever as a result of both the large number of crises unfolding across the world and of the west prioritizing relief funds for Ukraine.needed to help hundreds of millions across the world, with donor countries prioritizing aid for Ukraine's overwhelmingly white and Christian populace than for people fleeing violence and famine in West Asia and Africa.and respond to humanitarian needs — when political commitment is there," Kathryn Mahoney, the global spokeswoman for the UNHCR, told the New York Times According to the UNHCR, the agency's two appeals to provide aid for Ukraine were almost immediately funded. On the contrary,Similarly, other appeals in places like Haiti, Burundi, and Myanmar have been marginally funded.Back in May, the US government approved a $40 billion fiscal and military aid package to fund Kiev's efforts against Moscow.However, according to a report released last week by the Ukraine Support Tracker , the flow of new international aid for Ukraine "dried up in July."The tracker, compiled by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, shows total commitments of $84.9 billion for Ukraine. UN aid agencies, on the other hand, need only $48.7 billion to aid more than 200 million people worldwide.According to the UNHCR,— and in all 12, its programs are operating at less than 30 percent funding.