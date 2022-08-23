© Facebook



Three cops in Arkansas were suspended after a video emerged that showed them brutally beating a detainee.At one point, the officer punching the man in the head lifts the man's head up from the ground and slams it back down into the cement sidewalk as the man tries to protect his head with his hands, the video shows.The Arkansas State Police are investigating the arrest, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.Two of the officers are deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and the third is an officer with the Mulberry Police Department.The sheriff's office had requested the state police to investigate.Mulberry city officials also said that the Mulberry police officer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the state investigation."We will take the appropriate actions at the conclusion of the investigation," the officials said in a statement.The alleged attack led officers to restrain Worcester and apparently beat him as shown in the video.In the footage filmed from inside a car, a woman's voice can be heard gasping at the violence."Oh s-t, this is bad," she says.She gasps when she sees the officer slam the man's head into the ground and says something inaudible — along the lines of "There is no need to be beating the s-t out of him" — to the officers."Back the f-k up," one officer can be heard saying as another follows with "Get in your car."