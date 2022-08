© AFP / Peter PARKS

Washington's ambiguous Taiwan policies are edging towards conflict, but Beijing wants to exhaust peaceful options first.American relations with China in regards to Taiwan have been dictated by years of ambiguous statements and commitments. Now this rhetoric is breaking down and armed conflict seems closer than ever - but is Washington ready to fight over Taiwan, or capable of winning?The US responded by acknowledging that "all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a part of China," something the US government did not challenge. The US also reaffirmed its interest "in a peaceful settlement of the Taiwan question by the Chinese themselves."Before that, on January 1, 1979, the US and China had issued a "Joint Communique of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations" in which the US undertook to recognize "the Government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal Government of China," noting that, within the context of that commitment, "the people of the United States will maintain cultural, commercial, and other unofficial relations with the people of Taiwan."President Jimmy Carter, in announcing the communique, went out of his way to ensure the people of Taiwan "that normalization of relations between our country and the People's Republic will not jeopardize the well-being of the people of Taiwan," adding that "the people of our country will maintain our current commercial, cultural, trade, and other relations with Taiwan through nongovernmental means."In this regard, the Taiwan Relations Act underscored that the US would "consider any effort to determine the future of Taiwan by other than peaceful means, including by boycotts or embargoes, a threat to the peace and security of the Western Pacific area and of grave concern to the United States," andFinally, the Act declared that the US would maintain the capacityThe emphasis on arms sales contained in the Taiwan Relations Act led to the third joint communiqué between the US and China , released on August 17, 1982, which sought to settle differences between the two nations regarding US arms sales to Taiwan. The communique was basically a quid-pro-quo agreement where China underscored that it maintained "a fundamental policy of striving for a peaceful reunification" with Taiwan, over which it claimed sovereignty. For its part, the US declared that it "understands and appreciates the Chinese policy of striving for a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan question," and, with that in mind,There was an unwritten corollary to the third communique — an internal memorandum signed by President Ronald Reagan in which he declared that "the US willingness to reduce its arms sales to Taiwan is conditioned absolutely upon the continued commitment of China to the peaceful solution of the Taiwan-PRC [People's Republic of China] differences," adding that "it is essential that the quantity and quality of the arms provided Taiwan be conditioned entirely on the threat posed by the PRC."What emerges from this amalgam of policy statements and positions is a US policy that is inherently at war with itself, unable to fully commit either to the finality of a "one China" policy or walk away from the sale of weapons to Taiwan. The US disguises this inherent inconsistency by referring to it as "strategic ambiguity." The problem is this policy stew is neither strategic in vision, nor ambiguous.In 2005, in response to US backsliding when it came to arms sales and Taiwan, China adopted legislation known as the "Anti-Secession Law" which stated firmly that Taiwan "is part of China." In the law, China declared that it "shall never allow the 'Taiwan independence' secessionist forces to make Taiwan secede from China under any name or by any means." China reiterated its official stance that reunification through "peaceful means" best serves the fundamental interests of China.Fast forward to 2021. The Biden administration, in policy guidance issued soon after the president was sworn in, undertook to deter Chinese aggression and counter threats to the "collective security, prosperity and democratic way of life" of the US and its allies, while publicly committing to a Taiwan policy which would be "in line with long-standing American commitments," including the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, which limited US military support for Taiwan to weapons of a defensive character.This, it turned out, was a lie. In his October 2021 confirmation hearing before the US Senate , the current US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns declared that, from the perspective of the Biden administration, the policy of "strategic ambiguity" provided the US with "enormous latitude" under the Taiwan Relations Act to deepen US security assistance to Taiwan. "Our responsibility," Burns said, "is to make Taiwan a tough nut to crack."The first delegation, in May, was led by Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois). Prior to her departure from the US, Duckworth helped push through the " Strengthen Taiwan's Security Act " which, among other things, sought to improve US-Taiwan intelligence sharing, develop plans to continue the provision of military aid in the case of a Chinese attack, and explore the possibility of deploying pre-positioned stocks of weapons for US troops that would be dispatched to Taiwan in the event of a war with China.Part two of the Congressional trifecta of policy ignorance was the visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan , of which much has already be written. The final act in this tragicomedy is the visit of Senator Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts), which took place earlier this week. According to a press release issued by Markey's office prior to his visit, his delegation would "meet with elected leaders and members of the private sector to discuss shared interests including reducing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and expanding economic cooperation, including investments in semiconductors."Today China, the US, Taiwan, and the rest of the world are left to face such a "dangerous situation."As things currently stand, the US is not prepared to fight and win a war with China over Taiwan. If China were to invade Taiwan today, there is little the US military could do to put teeth to the verbal commitments made by Newt Gingrich and Joe Biden about coming to the defense of Taipei.And yet China continues to hold back. Some armchair generals assess the reluctance to go to war on China's part as a sign of weakness, proof that Beijing is all bark and no bite. Nothing, however, could be further from the truth.If only America would give peace a chance. Scott Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and author of 'Disarmament in the Time of Perestroika: Arms Control and the End of the Soviet Union.' He served in the Soviet Union as an inspector implementing the INF Treaty, in General Schwarzkopf's staff during the Gulf War, and from 1991-1998 as a UN weapons inspector.