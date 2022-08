© Alexey Furman/Getty Images



Many Ukrainians have been infuriated by an admission, from President Vladimir Zelensky, that he concealed news of the imminent Russian special military operation last spring.That's according to the Washington Post, where he made the revelation earlier this week.the paper said Before Zelensky seemed "beyond reproach, a national hero" to Ukrainians, the publication said, but the acknowledgment has "punctured the bubble, triggering a cascade of public criticism unprecedented since the war began."In the interview, Zelensky admitted that prior to the outbreak of hostilities with Russia,about a looming attack out of fear Ukrainians would flee the country en masse.he said. Zelensky claimed that this deception of his own people prevented Russia from capturing the country in three days.In late January, Zelensky promised Ukrainians a peaceful year, stating that people would be cooking barbeque during the May holidays, like they always do. The statement came days after he met withwho reportedly laid out in detail Russia's military plans.Many ordinary Ukrainians and public figures were angered, seeing their president apparently not trusting them to handle the truth.Some questioned Zelensky's motives in not informing the public.journalist Bogdan Butkevich wrote on social media, as cited by the Washington Post.Some of Zelensky's supporters argued that people could have listened to American officials, who delivered public warnings about the Russian threat, instead of trusting their president, the article read.The newspaper ended the piece with remarks from a Ukrainian woman, who said people should not discuss Zelensky's admission until after the conflict is over.she was cited as saying. She believes that Zelensky would face accountability for his action afterwards, because "this is the society we are fighting for."