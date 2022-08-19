© Reuters



Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting Lawrence Wong warned that the U.S. and China may "sleepwalk into conflict" if they don't engage with each other and de-escalate rising tensions over Taiwan.In an interview on Monday with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait, Wong said the relationship between the world's biggest economies was onWong, now serving as deputy prime minister and finance minister, said at the Finance Ministry office overlooking the central business district.Wong expressed concern about a potential accident in the Taiwan Strait or South China Sea, citing a 2001 incident when an American spy plane made an emergency landing on China's southern Hainan Island after colliding with a Chinese jet. Beijing eventually released the crew after the U.S. expressed regret.A city-state dependent on trade, Singapore supports a strong American presence in Asia by allowing the U.S. to access military facilities while also counting China as its top trading partner.Tensions between the U.S. and China remain elevated, withEarlier this month, China fired missiles that likely flew over Taipei during its most provocative military drills in decades.The White House has sought to keep the relationship from deteriorating further, emphasizing thatPrior to Pelosi's visit, the U.S. and China had been working to organize the first in-person meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which could potentially take place later this year at a Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.In the interview, Wong called on the U.S. to engage more with Southeast Asia on trade, saying theCritics of the framework, known as IPEF, have pointed out that it lacks any of the market access offered in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the 11-nation trade deal Donald Trump withdrew from in 2017.He hailed the importance of the multilateral rules-based trading system that has underpinned the growth of many developing economies over the past few decades, saying a focus on concepts like "friend-shoring" would make poorer countries in particular worse off.