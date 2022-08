© David Paulo Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images



"sued Walmart in search of deep pockets, and this judgment follows a trial that was engineered to favor the plaintiffs' attorneys and was riddled with remarkable legal and factual mistakes."

"The facts and the law did not support the jury verdict last fall, and they do not support the court's decision now. The court committed significant legal errors in allowing the case to go before a jury on a flawed legal theory that is inconsistent with Ohio law and compounded those errors in reaching its ruling regarding damages."

A federal judge in Cleveland awarded $650 million in damages Wednesday to two Ohio counties that sued CVS, Walgreens and Walmart over the way the national pharmacy chains distributed opioids to their communities.U.S. District Judge Dan Polster said in his ruling thatThe judge admonished the three companies, saying they "squandered the opportunity to present a meaningful plan to abate the nuisance" after proceedings last spring to determine what the counties were owed.is to receive $306 million over 15 years.is to receive $344 million over the same period. Polster ordered the companies to immediately fork over nearly $87 million to cover the first two years of payments, but it was unclear whether they had to pay that money during their appeals."Today marks the start of a new day in our fight to end the opioid epidemic," Lake County Commissioner John Hamercheck said in a statement.A jury in November returned a verdict in favor of the counties after a six-week trial. It was then left to the judge to decide how much the counties should receive. He heard testimony in May to determine damages.It was the first time pharmacy companies completed a trial to defend themselves in a drug crisis that has killed a half-million Americans since 1999.The decision on damages came on the same day that attorneys general from numerous states announced they had reached an agreement withto pay as much asThe payments settle allegations the companyAttorneys for the pharmacy chains insisted they had policies to stem the flow of pills when pharmacists voiced concerns and would notify authorities about suspicious orders from doctors. They also saidissued a statement Wednesday saying the countiesspokesperson Fraser Engerman said:spokesperson Michael DeAngelis said the company strongly disagreed with the court's decision on damages as well as the underlying verdict.CVS is based in Rhode Island, Walgreens in Illinois and Walmart in Arkansas.