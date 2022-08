© Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times



Audits of Least Resistance

The IRS audited 197 low-income families for every high-wealth family in 2019, according to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) — a number that some experts expected to climb under an IRS turbocharged with more money and manpower.Over the next decade, the Democrat's new "Inflation Reduction Act" will provide the IRS with 87,000 new agents and $80 billion in funding, with nearly $46 billion earmarked for enforcement.According to the Congressional Budget Office, the tax and spend bill is projected to bring in $203.7 billion in revenue from 2022 to 2031.The oldest data available in the 2022 GAO report released this year was for 2010. That's when the IRS was better funded and staffed with some 95,000 full-time employees.From 2010-2019, the IRS audited 0.9 percent across all income groups compared to 0.25 percent now.In her commentary on the Heritage Foundation's website Aug. 12, Greszler wrote the numbers don't add up using 2019 data either without the lower- and middle-class.So it stands to reason that taxpayers can expect audit rates more like those about a decade ago.GAO statistics show a larger number of audits in 2010 for taxpayers in the $0-$24,999 tax bracket than the high wealth households. About 579,000 audits were performed on the lowest tax bracket in 2010, compared to 197,000 in 2019.Yet for the wealthy, high wealth audits of $10 million or more stood at 2,800 in 2010, dipping to 1,000 in 2019.In recent years, the IRS audited taxpayers with incomes below $25,000 and those with incomes of $500,000 or more at higher-than-average rates. But, audit rates have dropped for all income levels — with audit rates falling the most for taxpayers with incomes of $200,000 or more, according to the GAO report.The Inflation Reduction Act, which is a scaled-down version of Build Back Better negotiated by Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), took Republicans by surprise. The measure passed the Democratic-controlled Senate and Congress last week through a reconciliation process.Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee said CBO calculated the monetary impact of Crapo's amendment. Calculations confirmed that had lower- and middle-income taxpayers been protected by the amendment, revenue in the Democrats' bill would have been reduced by at least $20 billion."Again, this has no teeth behind it," said Preston Brashers, a senior tax policy analyst with the Heritage Foundation.Brashers said it would take time for the audits to start rolling, increasing as the tax agency adds tens of thousands of new agents. Proponents of the bill say a large number of those 87,000 employees will fill jobs lost through attrition, but Brashers saidIn a press release, Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) estimated that the Democrats' bill would amount to 1.2 million new audits of taxpayers per year."If you're an American worker making $75,000 a year, you are 4x more likely to see a tax hike from this bill than any tax relief at all. You're hitting middle class families directly and through higher energy prices as well," Brady wrote on the Ways and Means GOP Twitter feed.A much larger number of returns claiming EITC credits are audited compared to the wealthiest households. In 2019, the number of audits of low-income families claiming the EITC credit compared to high wealth audits of $10 million or more was 205 to 1.In 2010, that ratio was somewhat lower at 177 to 1. However, the number of EITC audits was much greater at 496,000 in 2010 compared to 205,000 audits in 2019.These refundable credits can provide a sizable refund if the taxpayers are qualified.Families with three or more children can receive a maximum of $6,242, and households making under $21,000 without children can receive a maximum of $503, according to a 2016 GAO report on refundable tax credits.James R. McTigue, a director in the GAO's strategic issues team, told The Epoch Times the IRS and members of Congress are concerned about fraud when it comes to EITC credits because of their value. Tax prep businesses may also give low-income taxpayers bad advice, triggering more audits."So the IRS does audit those claiming the EITC credit at a slightly higher rate than they do for people in those lower income categories," he said.The GAO report noted that audits of the lowest-income taxpayers, particularly those claiming the EITC, resulted in higher amounts of recommended additional tax per audit hour, compared to all income groups except for the highest-income taxpayers.But the premise that the IRS isn't performing well due to lack of funding seems false based on recent revenue numbers, Brashers said, adding that new technology should make the agency more efficient even with lower full time positions.Tax revenue is on track to reach a whopping 19.6 percent of the Gross Domestic Product in 2022, he said."The truth of the matter is we are on pace for the second highest year as a percentage of GDP for taxes," Brashers added.