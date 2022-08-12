On its jobs page is a listing of vacancies for special agents to be placed around the country to root out financial fraud.
But these are opening for more than just financial experts: They will also be armed. Among the job requirements listed: "Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary."
Special agents, who can be placed around the nation and world, have an interesting job, according to the IRS description. They are financial analysts and armed officers ready for a shootout.
The agency said:
"SAs are known for their financial investigative expertise in areas, such as, tax fraud, public corruption, cybercrimes, narcotics, terrorism, and much more. Today's sophisticated schemes demand the analytical ability of financial investigators to trace transactions through complex financial records. Once on the trail, they must be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments."They have to work a minimum of 50 hours and be on call 24/7. And they have to look good.
And all for a salary of $50,704-$89,636 and 24 days off.
Comment: Another show of unnecessary force to intimidate the public.