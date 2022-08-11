The job description states:
As a Special Agent you will combine your accounting skills with law enforcement skills to investigate financial crimes. Special Agents are duly sworn law enforcement officers who are trained to "follow the money." No matter what the source, all income earned, both legal and illegal, has the potential of becoming involved in crimes which fall within the investigative jurisdiction of the IRS Criminal Investigation. Because of the expertise required to conduct these complex financial investigations, IRS Special Agents are considered the premier financial investigators for the Federal government.The "major duties" included in the IRS Special Agent (SA) job description require a willingness to "carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary."
And for an annual salary of $50,704-$89,636, SAs are required to work a "minimum of 50 hours per week" and be "willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments."
The job posting page was quickly removed from the IRS jobs website following massive blowback on social media. The job posting page now redirects to the main IRS jobs homepage.
Coincidentally, the Senate Democrats had just passed a $740 billion spending bill last week that expands the IRS workforce with 87,000 new agents and adds $80 billion to their annual budget, which would make the agency the largest in the federal government.
The IRS has been recently called on by Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) to explain why the agency purchased $700,000 worth of ammunition in the spring.
It appears that question has been answered.