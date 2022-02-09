© NEC



"The Treasury Department has made the smart decision to direct the IRS to transition away from using the controversial ID.me verification service, as I requested earlier today. I understand the transition process may take time, but I appreciate that the administration recognizes that privacy and security are not mutually exclusive and no one should be forced to submit to facial recognition to access critical government services."

"Everyone should feel comfortable with how their personal information is secured, and we are quickly pursuing short-term options that do not involve facial recognition."

amid concern over the company's use of facial recognition technology.The IRS had announced last year thatwhich would verify the identity of filers with a video selfie. The program was supposed to be rolled out this summer for all IRS services, including making online payments and accessing tax credits.Critics have been sounding the alarm over ID.me's use, warning thatThe latter concern has been amplified since CEO Blake Hall admitted the companyrather than just other images of the same face.Several lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have spoken out about the issue, including(D-Ore.), who revealed the Treasury Department's plans to drop ID.me:Democratic Reps. Ted Lieu (Calif.), Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), Yvette Clarke (N.Y.) and Anna Eshoo (Calif.) sent a letter earlier Monday to the IRS demanding that the agency commit to not using any facial recognition tech for verification.sent a letter to the IRS last week expressing concern about the ID.me partnership and demanding more information. An ID.me spokesperson directed queries to the IRS.In a statement on the IRS website, commissioner Chuck Rettig said that the agency understands "the concerns that have been raised" about ID.me.