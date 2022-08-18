Society's Child
More human skeletal remains found at Lake Mead as water levels continue to recede
Fox News
Wed, 17 Aug 2022 16:31 UTC
Another set of human skeletal remains was discovered at drought-stricken Lake Mead on Monday - the fifth set of remains recovered since May and the third to be found at the lake's Swim Beach area.
National Park Service (NPS) rangers set up a perimeter in the Swim Beach area of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada to recover the remains after responding around 8 p.m. to a report of the grim finding, the NPS said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's dive team assisted in the recovery. Officials said that the Clark County Medical Examiner has also been contacted.
It marked the fifth time since May that remains had been uncovered as Western drought forces the shoreline to retreat at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind the Hoover Dam.
Human remains were last discovered earlier this month at Swim Beach.
While no details were immediately available about the fourth set of remains, investigators later said the remains may be linked to partial human remains found on July 25 at the water line of the swimming area.
"At this time, the investigation into these remains includes working to determine whether the two sets of remains are from the same person or not," the coroner's office told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last week.
On May 1, the first set of human remains at the depleted lake was discovered inside a barrel near Hemenway Harbor. Police believe the remains were that of a man who died from a gunshot wound, and the body was likely dumped in the mid-1970s to early 1980s.
Six days later, authorities said human skeletal remains of another man were found at Calville Bay.
water level at Lake Mead continues to recede.
Reader Comments
Also, assuming these are less than a couple decades old, should be fairly easy to identify with DNA, assuming they were reported missing in the first place and have living relatives to test against.
Also, the water agreements weren't even marginally sustainable from the beginning. They've been over-provisioning for decades. The Navajo never had a chance of retaining their land or water.
Hydropower is one of the cheapest renewable resources... unless you're in the desert in megadrought conditions, lol. There's also the problem of completely screwing the river ecology as with salmon. No need to farm salmon if you get rid of the dams, or you know, fix the fish ladders every single one of those dam owners promised to build and maintain over 100 years ago. Also, hyrdo dams should be publicly owned by the communities using that power. Whoever thought it would be a good idea to let private owners take over rivers like that was one greedy sonofabitch.
The desert hold lots of secrets.