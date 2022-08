© John Fredricks/The Epoch Times



Faculty at the University of California-Los Angeles ( UCLA ) School of Law have created a database to identify and record efforts to block critical race theory (CRT) being taught in schools across the country.The database , called the CRT Forward Tracking Project, allows users to "track attacks on critical race theory" and filter the information as part of an effort to "support anti-racist education, training and research," according to the school.CRT, according to the school, is "the study of systemic racism in law, policy and society," and suggests efforts need to be made to fix these alleged injustices.Meanwhile, critics say CRT pushes a controversial worldview related to Marxism that analyzes all aspects of life through a racial lens instead of through the concept of class struggle.The database analyzes these efforts to determine where the activity is happening and how opponents are taking action, such as protesting curriculum at the school board level.For example, the Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board voted to ban the teaching of CRT in classrooms this past April, ending months of debate in the Orange County district.In 2021, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation making ethnic studies a statewide requirement for high school graduation starting in the 2029-30 school year, amid debate among parents and teachers about whether ethnic studies curriculum includes elements of CRT.Most such measures at the school board level have been introduced in California, North Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, with Californians enacting five out of the eight proposed measures.The study also found the most common anti-CRT enforcement measures include withholding funding or issuing fines against individual teachers, administrators, schools, and districts for engaging in "prohibited conduct," the school says.Noah Zatz, faculty director of the UCLA Law's Critical Race Studies Program, is helping to spearhead the tracking project. CRT Forward staff also include law librarians and undergraduate and law school research assistants.However, opponents contend that CRT isn't needed and doesn't teach hard history, but is instead an approach to analyzing that historythat proponents claim are white supremacist."Those that are upset about proposed bans on CRT in our schools have been misled to think that states that have banned CRT from being taught will no longer teach about Jim Crow Laws, the displacement of Native Americans, or even slavery in America. This is simply not true," according to a CRT guide written by former California teacher Kali Fontanilla.The UCLA project is funded by a $400,000 grant from the Lumina Foundation, a private, Indianapolis-based foundation with about $1.4 billion in assets, according to the nonprofit's website.