Lawyer Christina Bobb said that the former president and many family members watched the FBI during "the whole" raid, meaning that they likely would have been able to see if agents planted any evidence, as Trump suggested last week.
According to the New York Post, Bobb told the streaming network, Real America's Voice:
"It's kind of funny. I think the folks in New York, President Trump and his family, probably had a better view than I did because they had the CCTV, they were able to watch. I was, you know, I was stuck in the parking lot there to you know, collect paper and answer questions. But they were actually able to see the whole thing. So they actually have a better idea of what took place inside."Bobb said that the FBI had initially instructed Trump's staff and his attorneys to shut off the closed circuit TV security system, but they refused to do so and allowed it to remain in operation the entire raid.
Since last Monday's raid, Trump has repeatedly said that it is possible that the FBI could have planted evidence in order to give Joe Biden's Justice Department something to charge him with since, as others have speculated, the partisan Jan. 6 Committee hearings have yet to produce anything significant.
The Post noted Trump wrote on Truth Social last week:
"The FBI and others from the Federal Government would not let anyone, including my lawyers, be anywhere near the areas that were rummaged and otherwise looked at during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Everyone was asked to leave the premises, they wanted to be left alone, without any witnesses to see what they were doing, taking or, hopefully not, 'planting.' Why did they STRONGLY insist on having nobody watching them, everybody out? Obama and Clinton were never 'raided,' despite big disputes!"Trump was physically in New York City when the raid took place. Neither he nor any of his family have publicly said they were able to watch the raid as it unfolded. The Post added:
Bobb's revelation came hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Department of Justice wants to unseal the search warrant and the property receipt listing the items seized from Mar-a-Lago - barring any objection from Trump or his legal team.In the days after the raid, Trump said his polling numbers have gone up the most in recent months while GOP fundraising has increased as well. He wrote on Truth Social:
The former president enthusiastically encouraged the unsealing of the documents late Thursday. However, his lawyers will still have to formally inform US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart by 3 p.m. Friday that they have no objection to the release.
"My poll numbers are the strongest they have ever been, fundraising by the Republican Party is breaking all records, and midterm elections are fast approaching. This unprecedented political weaponization of law enforcement is inappropriate and highly unethical. The world is watching as our Country is being brought to a new low, not only on our border, crime, economy, energy, national security, and so much more, but also with respect to our sacred elections! 'Release the documents now!'"Trump added in a separate post:
"Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 year[s]."
