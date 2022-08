period products for anyone of any gender

The decision to appoint a man as Scotland's first ever so-called 'period dignity officer' has prompted outrage, Dundee man and former personal trainer Jason Grant is the newly appointed period dignity officer for the Tay region - who has the task of promoting access to free sanitary products across schools and colleges - whereIt follows the Scottish Government's introduction of the Period Products Act, which meansin a response to a period poverty campaignBut taking to social media on Monday many women expressed their discomfort at the decision to appoint a man to a role which deals with an issue which exclusively affects biological women of reproductive age.Despite thisHe told the Dundee Courier : "I'm absolutely buzzing about it. It's definitely pioneering as Scotland is the first to do this. It's about making people aware of the availability of, whenever they need it."And it's important whatever we do is done with dignity, so people know that there's no judgement."Slating Mr Grant's appointment, one woman fumed: "As part of the SNP's approach to delivering period dignity, they have appointed a Dundee man, Jason Grant, yes, I kid you not, a man, to a newly appointed role as period dignity officer for the Tayside region The SNP really do take the proverbial""It's pathetic virtue signalling! Will there be additional roles in other council areas? Wait for the 'diverse' range appointed..." added a secondWhile a fourth said: "This job should have gone to a woman. We are the ones who know what it is like to menstruate and need products. There is no dignity in giving a man this role."Mr Grant's role is advertised onlineon a fixed term contract running into 2024 - while it is expected other roles of this kind will be set up elsewhere.The legislation to offer free period products was proposed by Labour MSP Monica Lennon and it was unanimously backed in the Scottish Parliament in 2020 with cross-party support.Of the launch's success Ms Lennon said: "I'm proud to have pioneered the Period Products Act which is already influencing positive change in Scotland and around the world."Local authorities and partner organisations"I'm grateful to them and the thousands of people who have got involved across the country."This is another big milestone for period dignity campaigners and grassroots movements which shows the difference that progressive and bold political choices can make., the Period Products Act is a beacon of hope which shows what can be achieved when politicians come together for the good of the people we serve."