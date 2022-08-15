© Reuters



Putin also said on Monday that Russia could offer new models and systems, saying, "We are talking about high-precision weapons and robotics, about combat systems based on new physical principles."

President Vladimir Putin of Russia says Moscow is ready to sell advanced weapons to its allies across the world and cooperate in developing military technology, as the war between Russia and Ukraine nears its sixth month.Addressing the international military-technical forum Army-2022, which takes place at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow, Putin insisted that Russian weaponry is years ahead of the competition.Russia cherished its strong ties with Latin America, Asia and Africa, "andRussia began its "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" its neighbor and to "liberate" the Donbass, which is composed of the two breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.and has concentrated its efforts to seize the other region.Since the onset of the operation, the United States and its European allies unleashed floods of advanced weapons into Ukraine to help its militarily fend off Russian forces and prove that the operation is not a convincing showcase for Russia's arms industry.Moscow, however, has repeatedly warned that pouring weapons into Ukraine and impose waves of unprecedented sanctions against Russia would only prolong the war.He said many ofPutin also said Russian forces and their allies in the Donbass region were fulfilling all their tasks. "Putin's remarks formed part of a pattern of statements from the Kremlin since the onset of the operation which underscores the potential for Russia to cooperate with allies like China, India and others to establish a new international order no longer dominated by the United States."I want to emphasize that Russia stands for the broadest comprehensive development military-technical cooperation. Todaythe Russian leader said.Putin also stated that