Addressing the international military-technical forum Army-2022, which takes place at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow, Putin insisted that Russian weaponry is years ahead of the competition.
Russia cherished its strong ties with Latin America, Asia and Africa, "and is ready to offer partners and allies the most modern types of weapons - from small arms to armored vehicles and artillery, combat aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles", the Russian leader said on Monday, adding, "Almost all of them have been used more than once in real combat operations."
Russia began its "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" its neighbor and to "liberate" the Donbass, which is composed of the two breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian military has said it has fully captured Luhansk and has concentrated its efforts to seize the other region.
Since the onset of the operation, the United States and its European allies unleashed floods of advanced weapons into Ukraine to help its militarily fend off Russian forces and prove that the operation is not a convincing showcase for Russia's arms industry.
Moscow, however, has repeatedly warned that pouring weapons into Ukraine and impose waves of unprecedented sanctions against Russia would only prolong the war.
Putin also said on Monday that Russia could offer new models and systems, saying, "We are talking about high-precision weapons and robotics, about combat systems based on new physical principles."He said many of Russian weapons "are years, or maybe decades ahead of their foreign counterparts, and in terms of tactical and technical characteristics they are significantly superior to them."
Putin also said Russian forces and their allies in the Donbass region were fulfilling all their tasks. "Step by step they are liberating the land of Donbass."
Putin's remarks formed part of a pattern of statements from the Kremlin since the onset of the operation which underscores the potential for Russia to cooperate with allies like China, India and others to establish a new international order no longer dominated by the United States.
"I want to emphasize that Russia stands for the broadest comprehensive development military-technical cooperation. Today in conditions of confidence in the emerging multipolar world, this is especially important," the Russian leader said.
Putin also stated that Moscow "highly appreciate the fact that our country has many like-minded allies and partners on different continents. These are the states that do not succumb to the so-called hegemon, their leaders show a real masculine character and do not bend."