© Unknown



About the Author:

Professor Karol Sikora has been a consultant oncologist for 44 years and was a past director of the WHO Cancer Programme.

This cancer crisis is the predictable consequence of the NHS focusing exclusively on Covid-19During the pandemic, I wrote for this newspaper an article entitled "Why can't just one of these endless press conferences be dedicated to non-Covid related illnesses?" Perhaps naively, I thought it might be a suggestion which the Government would take up. Virtually cost-free, an uncontroversial subject and very little downside: why wouldn't they do it, I thought? The idea received a warm response on Twitter. Others clearly shared the same view. I'm certain it was seen by the army of bureaucrats working on pandemic communications, yet nothing came of it.I vividly remember a Brigadier, dressed in military fatigues, explaining with the help of a stick how he was building emergency Covid hospitals. All very impressive until he was asked who would staff them. It was clear that the Government wanted to be seen to be doing "something", rather than actually aiming to consistently and instructively inform.There were hundreds of these broadcasts, but not a single one focused on non-Covid conditions . I guarantee that scotch eggs were mentioned more times than cancer. It was all the more grating considering what was happening behind closed doors in No 10. "Wine Time Fridays" were presumably higher on the agenda than the emerging cancer crisis.I look back with anger and bewilderment, especiallyPredictably, figures leaked to the Health Service Journal show thatOncologists in other countries simply cannot believe that these numbers are true - it's just unthinkable.In reality, getting a GP appointment is such a hurdle that many give up. That's a controversial statement in some corners of the medical community, but it's undoubtedly true. People are made to feel like a burden or spend hours in phone queues when the demands of everyday life don't allow for that. Whatever the reasons,These are just the people that are coming forward. What about the tens of thousands that have a tumour developing in some part of their body but who have not sought medical treatment?Thousands will die. Many already have.Anyone doubting the severity of the cancer crisis should look at the emails I receive from desperate patients. This isn't some hypothetical projection; it is a living nightmare for many. I honestly don't know what the solution is. To be frank, there isn't a complete one - certainly not in the short term. It's a complete and utter disaster.in part thanks to the legacy of the lockdowns? My children and grandchildren will be paying for our pandemic spending long after I'm gone. That means less money for cancer services and that means yet more unnecessary suffering.But those of us who made these arguments at the time were labelled as irresponsible killers. We receivedIn terms of our children's welfare, non-Covid health issues, the economic aftermath - the list could go on.Non-Covid excess deaths are soaring above average, indicating that the delayed diagnoses and treatments for a variety of diseases are now sadly catching up with people. failed a generation of children - many of whom are now overweight, unable to talk or are struggling with tasks expected of their age. It's a damning pandemic legacy which shames all of us.Any recovery will take decades, perhaps longer. For some, it will never come. Treating a stage one tumour comes with a huge chance of success.and that can happen over months, not years. Numerous mums, dads, friends and colleagues have already paid the ultimate price for these delays.While politicians were fiddling around putting counties in different "tiers" or imagining ever more ludicrous ways to destroy the hospitality industry, thousands of people were putting off getting a symptom checked. Would one press conference have made a difference? Who knows, but it certainly would have started a desperately needed conversation and signalled a change in Government thinking.The cynic in me suspects that those who were driving lockdowns were reluctant to openly discuss the adverse consequences of the policy on such a powerful platform as those conferences. If anyone has a more reasonable or believable explanation, I'm all ears.