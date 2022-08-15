© Afghan Red Crescent



Over 30 people have died and many are missing after heavy rain caused flash flooding in parts of Afghanistan.According to the state-run Bakhtar News Agency (BNA), flash flooding struck in the norther Parwan Province on 13 August 2022 following heavy rainfall. Affected districts include Ghorband (also known as Syagird) and Shinwari.Afghanistan Meteorological Department issued warnings for heavy rain for several northern and eastern provinces, predicting a possible 40 mm of rain in some areas.Many roads are blocked hindering access for rescue and relief workers.Afghan Red Crescent said over 120 houses have been completely destroyed.The Acting Minister of Disaster Management together with the governor of Parwan province and other officials visited the affected areas in Shinwari district by helicopter on 14 August. Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Agency said tents, tarpaulins, blankets and cooking utensils were distributed to the victims whose houses were completely destroyed, and hot food and drinking water were distributed to the other victims.Flooding has also impacted areas of Logar Province in the last few days. Afghan Red Crescent reported at least 1 fatality, 3 injured and over 80 houses damaged or destroyed, along with wide areas of agricultural land.including Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Paktia, Paktika, Ghazni and Zabul until at least 15 August.