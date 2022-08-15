Earth Changes
Flash floods leave at least 31 dead in Parwan, Afghanistan
Richard Davies
Floodlist
Mon, 15 Aug 2022 18:28 UTC
Floodlist
Mon, 15 Aug 2022 18:28 UTC
According to the state-run Bakhtar News Agency (BNA), flash flooding struck in the norther Parwan Province on 13 August 2022 following heavy rainfall. Affected districts include Ghorband (also known as Syagird) and Shinwari.
Afghanistan Meteorological Department issued warnings for heavy rain for several northern and eastern provinces, predicting a possible 40 mm of rain in some areas. Neighbouring parts of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province recorded over 200 mm of rain in 24 hours to 14 August 2022.
BNA said that 31 people died in the floods and 17 were injured. Around 100 people are feared missing and the death toll is likely to rise. Many roads are blocked hindering access for rescue and relief workers.
Afghan Red Crescent said over 120 houses have been completely destroyed.
The Acting Minister of Disaster Management together with the governor of Parwan province and other officials visited the affected areas in Shinwari district by helicopter on 14 August. Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Agency said tents, tarpaulins, blankets and cooking utensils were distributed to the victims whose houses were completely destroyed, and hot food and drinking water were distributed to the other victims.
Flooding has also impacted areas of Logar Province in the last few days. Afghan Red Crescent reported at least 1 fatality, 3 injured and over 80 houses damaged or destroyed, along with wide areas of agricultural land.
The floods in Parwan and Logar provinces come after a series of severe flash floods across the country in early July and again in late July left a combined total of over 75 people dead, according to figures from the UN.
More heavy rain of up to 50 mm in 24 hours is forecast for several eastern and northern provinces including Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Paktia, Paktika, Ghazni and Zabul until at least 15 August.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Australia reaffirms support for one-China policy and for 'status quo' with Beijing - Defence Minister
- Putin: Russia ready to sell advanced weapons to allies, appreciates 'countries that do succumb to the hegemon'
- Sound plus electrical body stimulation has potential to treat chronic pain says new study
- Two key actors in the West's Kosovo-Ukraine-China triangle of destabilization
- Monsoon hammers Laramie, Wyoming - over 2 inches of rain in less than 2 hours
- Flash flooding goes from nothing to 2 feet in minutes in Corpus Christi, Texas
- Norway bridge collapses, drivers of 2 vehicles rescued
- More flash floods in Sonora, Mexico leave 3 dead
- Trump calls for DOJ to return seized documents to Mar-a-Lago
- WHO renews push for global pandemic treaty, as World Bank creates $1B fund for vaccine passports
- One year later: How the Biden Admin, Big Tech, and Pfizer fooled Americans into taking "FDA approved" COVID vaccines that never actually existed
- Biden admin to send additional $4.5 BILLION to Ukraine
- Costa Rica's new government overturns Covid-19 vaccine mandate, launches investigation into Pfizer contract
- I was called a killer for warning of lockdown harms
- Flash floods leave at least 31 dead in Parwan, Afghanistan
- World Economic Forum calls for merging of human and AI intel to censor 'hate speech' & 'misinformation'
- Artificial Intelligence: A Secular Look At The Digital Antichrist
- Eight dolphins beached saved, two dead in Auckland, New Zealand
- Best of the Web: Must watch: Official public release of Matador Films "Uninformed Consent" documentary- An in-depth look into the Covid 19 narrative
- More than 60 dead dolphins on Bulgaria's northern coast so far in 2022
- Australia reaffirms support for one-China policy and for 'status quo' with Beijing - Defence Minister
- Putin: Russia ready to sell advanced weapons to allies, appreciates 'countries that do succumb to the hegemon'
- Two key actors in the West's Kosovo-Ukraine-China triangle of destabilization
- Trump calls for DOJ to return seized documents to Mar-a-Lago
- WHO renews push for global pandemic treaty, as World Bank creates $1B fund for vaccine passports
- One year later: How the Biden Admin, Big Tech, and Pfizer fooled Americans into taking "FDA approved" COVID vaccines that never actually existed
- Biden admin to send additional $4.5 BILLION to Ukraine
- Costa Rica's new government overturns Covid-19 vaccine mandate, launches investigation into Pfizer contract
- World Economic Forum calls for merging of human and AI intel to censor 'hate speech' & 'misinformation'
- Best of the Web: Must watch: Official public release of Matador Films "Uninformed Consent" documentary- An in-depth look into the Covid 19 narrative
- Nancy Pelosi's son, who tagged along on Taiwan trip, is investor in Chinese tech firm: report
- Nuclear Terror - World's reaction to military strikes on Zaporozhye NPP
- Russia buys 1,000 drones from Iran and expands the level of strategic cooperation
- Prof Sachs asks did US biotechnology help to create COVID-19?
- German insurer highlights 'staggering' rise in adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines
- Government itself is Immoral
- How Britain fueled Ukraine's war machine and invited direct conflict with Russia
- The tyranny of Justin Trudeau has finally been exposed - and by two Brits, no less
- Moscow names condition for 'normalizing' relations with US
- Neil Oliver: 'It's hard to tell yourself you've been taken for a fool but open your eyes'
- Norway bridge collapses, drivers of 2 vehicles rescued
- I was called a killer for warning of lockdown harms
- 1 dead as Ukraine continues shelling of city hosting Europe's largest nuclear plant
- Video shows Ukrainian mine explode on beach killing 2 in Odessa
- Europe debates lifting fracking bans as sanction-created energy crisis worsens
- More illegal immigrants en route from Texas to Muriel Bowser's D.C.
- Women's rally violently dispersed in Kabul - media
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams blasts Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after second bus of migrants arrives: 'This is horrific'
- Police shoot dead armed man who tried to breach Ohio FBI building
- Fire destroys Oregon flour mill, huge fire tears through Sydney bread factory on the same day
- Twitter rolls out election misinformation rules ahead of US midterms
- Germany at risk of mass unrest - security official
- Arizona governor closes gaps in border wall
- Israel heads further right: 30-40 percent of young support fascistic Jewish party
- Report says UK faces steepest drop in real wages in a century
- Sir Salman Rushdie stabbed 15 times onstage at New York state event - UPDATE: Rushdie on ventilator, likely to lose an eye
- Chinese medical platform censored after questioning efficacy of government-backed herbal Covid-19 treatment
- Italian fighter in Ukraine faces probe at home
- Deputy coroner: House explosion in southern Indiana kills 3
- CDC eases Covid guidelines saying virus is 'here to stay'
- New research finds CIA used Black Americans as drugs experiment guinea pigs
- Diego Garcia: Stealing a nation and how 'international rules' don't apply if it is the US or UK
- 100,000 tons of Nazi chemical weapons at bottom of Baltic Sea: Reports
- The NATO bombing of Helmand province was not 'defensive'
- Vaccines - how did they come about?
- The dragnet in Lombardy, Italy: Patient zero of lockdowns
- Humans lived in New Mexico 37,000 years ago, butchered mammoth bones reveal
- Ancient Egyptian temple to the sun cult uncovered near Cairo
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 2 - Parallel lives, parallel cults
- Ancient Europeans were lactose intolerant when milk consumption began - new study
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 1 - The Jesus Question
- Best of the Web: 'The Special Relationship': How the British Reconquered the United States and Established an Anglo-American Empire
- Stonehenge may be an ancient solar calendar says new study
- Long lost palace of Genghis Khan's grandson may have been found in Turkey
- Britain 'immediately' supported US over 1988 shooting down of Iranian airliner
- Michael Hudson: From junk economics to a false view of history - Where western civilization took a wrong turn
- Lost royal city of Natounia possibly discovered in Iraq
- Flashback: Revealed: Al Gore's real climate catastrophe
- Ancient Roman 'Bridge of Nero' re-emerges from the Tiber River during severe drought
- 8,000-year-old Yarmukian 'Mother Goddess' figurine uncovered in Jordan valley
- Sound plus electrical body stimulation has potential to treat chronic pain says new study
- Bioengineered cornea can restore sight to the blind and visually impaired
- Beyond genes: Individual cells found to be smarter than originally thought
- Secrets of most powerful 'gigantic jet' ever observed revealed in new study
- New study finds COVID-19 vaccines did not reduce mortality in the U.S.
- 99% of Florida's turtles being born female
- A new James Webb telescope image reveals a galactic collision's aftermath
- Asteroid wider than 2 football fields is barreling toward Earth tonight
- Scientists revived the cells of pigs an hour after death, a potential organ transplant breakthrough
- Solar storm from hole in the sun will hit Earth on Wednesday (Aug. 3)
- Midnight comes a fraction sooner as Earth spins faster
- No warming in US for at least 17 years according to rarely referenced urban heat-free database
- Ancient 'Diablo Canyon' meteorite reveals mysterious diamond crystal structure
- Mysteries of some atmospheric halos remain unexplained after 5,000 years
- How did Earth avoid a Mars-like fate? Ancient rocks hold clues
- This is what Saudi Arabia's 100-mile long emission-free smart city could look like
- Mysterious holes discovered on ocean floor puzzle experts
- Existence of Loch Ness Monster just became more 'plausible' after fossil discovery
- Russia to withdraw from International Space Station in 2024, build new base
- Synthetic tools conduct messages from station-to-station in DNA
- Monsoon hammers Laramie, Wyoming - over 2 inches of rain in less than 2 hours
- Flash flooding goes from nothing to 2 feet in minutes in Corpus Christi, Texas
- More flash floods in Sonora, Mexico leave 3 dead
- Flash floods leave at least 31 dead in Parwan, Afghanistan
- Eight dolphins beached saved, two dead in Auckland, New Zealand
- More than 60 dead dolphins on Bulgaria's northern coast so far in 2022
- Chad - Weeks of rain and floods leave 22 dead, hundreds of homes destroyed
- 6.1 Magnitude earthquake strikes off New Caledonia coast
- UK declares drought in parts of England amid heatwave
- What killed tons of fish in European river? Mystery deepens
- Three dead, eight missing in northern Vietnam flooding
- Storm Mulan triggers flash floods in Thailand
- This week in volcano news - Taal might erupt, continuing eruption in Iceland
- Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes south of Kermadec Islands
- 7 killed, 8 injured in flash floods in SW China
- Wildfire has already destroyed 10% of natural park of Serra da Estrela, Portugal
- Workers find remains of man attacked by crocodiles in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
- Yemen torrential rains: 10 historic buildings collapse, 38 dead
- Rogue dolphin attacks swimmers in Japan
- Massive hailstone found near Markerville, Alberta breaks Canadian record
- Meteor fireball over France on August 11
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on August 11
- Meteor fireball over California on August 8
- Meteor fireball over Slovakia and nearby countries on August 4
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on August 4
- Meteor fireball estimated to be the size of car explodes over São Paulo, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over northeastern Spain (Aug. 4)
- Meteor fireball over Minas Gerais, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on August 1
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on July 29
- Best of the Web: Huge meteor fireball up to 16 feet in diameter explodes over Puerto Rico on July 27
- Meteor fireball seen over Hungary and nearby countries on July 26
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (July 26)
- Stunning meteor fireball over Spain (July 26)
- Bright meteor fireball over Uruguay and Argentina on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Texas on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on July 22
- Meteor fireball over New Zealand on July 21
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Paraná, Brazil on July 20
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on July 17
- One in three vaccinated teenagers suffer cardiovascular side-effects, one in 43 suffer heart inflammation - Study
- Female vegetarians at greater risk of hip fracture
- 4% of monkeypox infections caused by the vaccine itself, 7,500 total cases in US, 94% linked to male gay sex
- Civil rights groups, including Al Sharpton-led organization, urge USDA to fix 'dietary racism' in school lunch programs
- Zoonotic Langya virus found in China, CDC says
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Is the Low Serotonin Model of Depression Finally Dying?
- "Open a Public Inquiry into Covid-19 Vaccine Safety": A response to the UK government's response
- Gov't database reveals 10,000% increase in cancer reports due to COVID vaccines
- Official UK. data suggests Covid vaccination offers no protection against hospitalisation
- B vitamins can potentially be used to treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
- CDC admits it never monitored VAERS for covid vaccine safety signals
- Nina Teicholz: The latest study on red meat & heart disease a red herring
- Vaccine deaths outnumber Covid deaths in U.S. households, two new polls confirm
- Best of the Web: Turbo-Cancer: A doctor speaks out about aggressive tumors associated with Covid vaccination
- UK Government publishes indisputable evidence that the vaccines are killing people in the thousands: Mortality rates are lowest among the unvaccinated
- Data doesn't lie: mRNA-vaccines and correlation to all-cause mortality
- Polio detected in wastewater of New York City suburb, shares genetic links to virus in Israel and the UK
- Planet saving fake-meat burger fails
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Alzheimer's Research Faked, Dutch Farmers Protest Green Agenda, Your Pee is Pollution
- College basketball player, 20, drops dead from 'cardiac event'
- Artificial Intelligence: A Secular Look At The Digital Antichrist
- Tlaloc's Revenge
- Best of the Web: The Six Degrees of Evil Kevin Bacon
- As English Goes, So Goes the U.S.
- Flashback: The Traumatic Foundation of Male Homosexuality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Kicking the Cluster B-hive with Joshua Slocum: Queen B's, Homosexuality & Dealing with Narcissists
- Ponerologist's Log, supplemental: Rounding Out the Picture of Mass Formation
- Best of the Web: Cosmic Information Transducers: On the meaning of life in its broadest sense
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism Part 4
- The Serpent and the Staff: Symbols of Safety and Security in the Propaganda of a Global Medical Tyranny
- Why Fukuyama was right all along
- Mindfulness meditation reduces pain by separating it from the self
- Is music universal?
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Part 2
- Totalitarian leaders: Greedy, evil, fanatic - or a bit of each?
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Technocracy's 'Science Of Social Engineering'
- On natural shitlection, cellular intelligence and Soviet transhumanism
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Reviewing Mattias Desmet's New Book Part 1
- Harming the 'outgroup' is linked to elevated activity in the brain's reward circuitry
- The Master Betrayed #6
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
- I'm not entirely sure what being a woman feels like, but I'm pretty sure that's how I feel.
- Polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
- Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal after realizing he can read The Babylon Bee by going directly to their website
- Biden: 'I apologize for my latest teleprompter gaffe, end apology'
- Dick Cheney thrilled to no longer be the leastlikable Cheney
- Ukraine captures Moscow; NFL Players menstruating
- Raytheon unveils new rent-seeking missile
- World Economic Forum banner slips, revealing HYDRA logo
- Elmo dies of myocarditis after receiving COVID vaccine
- Dems pause January 6 hearings to call for insurrection
Quote of the Day
It is not only for what we do that we are held responsible, but also for what we do not do.
- Moliere
Recent Comments
Burn all pfizer buildings to the ground.
Not to mention that the "covid vaccines" also interfere with the normal immune system control of cancer growth, making the problem much worse. See...
Pfizer acknowledged in quiet filings to the CDC that they would never produce the FDA approved version of Comirnaty that was authorized on August...
They made plywood bridges! >>> ?? Humanity is really moving backwards :-)
speeding 40 Tonne truck start braking hard for T intersection become's 80 Tonne down presure ...OOP's