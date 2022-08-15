Source: Serhii Bratchuk, Odesa Oblast Military Administration spokesman, on Telegram; Odesa City Council with reference to Operational Command Pivden (South)
Details: Bratchuk reported that according to preliminary information, people suffered these injuries as a mine-explosive device went off on the beach in Zatoka.
Comment: Despite it being well known Ukraine has littered particular areas with mines, and continues to do so with 'petal' mines in civilian areas, Pravda fails to mention that it is clearly the one responsible for the deaths of these innocents.
Later, he reported that as a result of the incident, two people died and one person was injured. An investigative team is working on the spot.
The Odesa Oblast Military spokesman reminded the locals about the ban that prevents people from going to beaches, coasts and swimming in the sea and reservoirs.
Later, the Odesa City Council reported the details of the incident with reference to the report of Operational Command Pivden (South).
Quote: "According to preliminary information, a group of men had a rest, which included swimming near one of the beaches, ignoring the announced restrictions on visiting the coast and swimming in coastal waters, as well as disregarding warning signs had leisure time.
While swimming, two people were killed on the spot, and one more was injured when an unknown explosive device detonated."
Comment: Video has emerged on Twitter: