The preprint study (not yet peer-reviewed) enrolled 314 Thai adolescents aged 13-18, of which 13 were lost to follow up, leaving 301 who were monitored following vaccination. It found cardiovascular effects in 29.24% of participants, including tachycardia, palpitation and, in one participant, myopericarditis. Two participants had suspected pericarditis and four participants had suspected subclinical myocarditis. The most common cardiovascular effects were tachycardia (7.64%), shortness of breath (6.64%), palpitation (4.32%), chest pain (4.32%) and hypertension (3.99%).The mechanism of the effect is unknown, they write, but it "may be related to the mRNA sequence that encodes for the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, or the immune response following vaccination".One oddity is the study claims that the incidence of cardiac injury or myocarditis following Covid infection "is much higher, estimated to be 100 times higher than mRNA COVID-19 [vaccine]-related myocarditis". It's hard to know what to make of this.The risk the study found following vaccination was considerably higher than this. In addition, we should note vaccination does not reliably prevent infection, so any risks are likely cumulative.Whether the authors of the new study really believe their claim that cardiac injury is up to 100 times higher following infection than vaccination is impossible to say, but certainly, it doesn't make sense given their findings of one in 43 suffering heart inflammation following vaccination, and there is also evidence elsewhere it is false. On their own figures, vaccination looks a much higher risk than infection for heart injury in young people, and anyway vaccination doesn't prevent infection so the comparison is misleading.