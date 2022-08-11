These epidemiologic details should guide treatment and vaccine protocols, the authors of the study said. The characteristics were gathered from reported cases of the virus in the United States from May 17 to Jul 22.
"Current findings indicate that community transmission of monkeypox is widespread and is disproportionately affecting gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men; this is consistent with data reported from other countries," the authors said.
Black and Hispanic men are disproportionately represented in cases, with 54% of monkeypox cases occurring in this population. Forty-one percent of cases were in white males.
Cases among Black American males are also trending upwards. "The percentage of cases among Black persons increased from 12% (29 of 248) during May 17-July 2 to 31% (247 of 806) during July 3-22, and the percentage among Hispanic persons decreased from 33% (82 of 248) to 27% (214 of 806) and among White persons from 49% (121 of 248) to 38% (307 of 806)," the authors said.
As has been seen in other countries, 41% of monkeypox case-patients in the United States are also HIV-positive.
The CDC said today there are 408 more monkeypox cases, raising the total to 7,510. New York has the most cases, with 1,862, followed by California (826), and Florida (633).
Bavarian Nordic vaccine linked to 4% breakthrough cases
A new preprint study from France on breakthrough monkeypox cases in people vaccinated with Bavarian Nordic's Imvanex (known in the United States as Jynneos) shows 4% of vaccinated recipients had breakthrough infections, none severe.
Comment: With the right treatment, monkeypox isn't thought to be severe anyway. So these people are essentially being infected
The study was based on 276 recipients who received one dose of Imvanex after close exposure to a monkeypox case-patient, and no serious adverse events were recorded.
Comment: They claim there's been no serious adverse effects, despite also admitting that the vaccine itself has given them the very infection it was intended to protect them from. As for long term side effects, now that people's immune systems are compromised by the experimiental covid jabs, the data is just not available, and those participating in both of these trials are essentially guinea pigs.
Among the 276 recipients, 10 of 12 developed a monkeypox infection in the 5 days following vaccination, and two had a breakthrough infection at 22 and 25 days.
In other international news, a doctor in Israel has become the first known healthcare provider to contract monkeypox from a patient, prompting calls for prophylactic vaccination of medical staff at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
Israel currently has 160 cases of the virus.
What % of the 94% gays got the shots?
Who writes this kind of nonsense? They lost the ability to think.
They keep trying to reduce such phenomena to single variable issues for morons to absorb.
The person who wrote this trash would be thrown out of a high school journalism class.