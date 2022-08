Degree 1:

Footloose

narcissism.

Degree 2:

Tremors

of hysteria.

Degree 3: paranoid

Stir of Echoes.

Degree 4: borderline

Wild Things.

Degree 5:

Hollow Man

schizoidia.

Degree 6:

Black Mass

psychopathy.

Three decades of these studies, by Hare and others, has confirmed that psychopaths' brains work differently from ours, especially when processing emotion and language. Hare once illustrated this for Nicole Kidman, who had invited him to Hollywood to help her prepare for a role as a psychopath in Malice. How, she wondered, could she show the audience there was something fundamentally wrong with her character?



"I said, 'Here's a scene that you can use,'" Hare says. "'You're walking down a street and there's an accident. A car has hit a child in the crosswalk. A crowd of people gather round. You walk up, the child's lying on the ground and there's blood running all over the place. You get a little blood on your shoes and you look down and say, "Oh shit." You look over at the child, kind of interested, but you're not repelled or horrified. You're just interested. Then you look at the mother, and you're really fascinated by the mother, who's emoting, crying out, doing all these different things. After a few minutes you turn away and go back to your house. You go into the bathroom and practice mimicking the facial expressions of the mother.'" He then pauses and says, "That's the psychopath: somebody who doesn't understand what's going on emotionally, but understands that something important has happened."

1895 — Gustav le Bon's The Crowd (hysteria)

1930 — Harold D. Lasswell's Psychopathology and Politics (hysteria and paranoia)

1997 — Robert S. Robins and Jerrold M. Post's Political Paranoia (paranoia)

2007 — Barbara Oakley's Evil Genes (borderline and psychopathy)

2019 — Dean Haycock's Tyrannical Minds (psychopathy/Dark Triad)

Notes:

The wall of shame (culled from Shafarevich): Plato, Dolcino, Muntzer, Johann of Leyden, More, Campanella, Winstanley, Vairasse, de Foigny, Fenelon, Fontenelle, Bretonne, Meslier, Morelly, Deschamps, Buonarroti, Babeuf — and that's just up to the late 1700s. Was utopian socialism the first incel political project? You tell me! They have a point. If nutrition were better, heavy metal poisoning less prevalent, early childhood brain injury (whether through malnutrition, toxins, oxygen deprivation, or blunt trauma) eliminated, and a way found to correct the worst parenting practices, there probably would be much less crime. (See Adrian Raine's Anatomy of Violence.) But those evils would not disappear completely. Paranoids are the best fit for the overcompensation theory of douchebaggery. They really do have "low self-esteem," or something like that, and project their own negative emotions, inadequacy, and low self-image onto others, who must then be demonized and/or destroyed. This theory, though widely applied, doesn't work on psychopaths, however. Psychopaths really do think they're awesome.

Harrison Koehli is the host of MindMatters. Editor and substack, Political Ponerology.