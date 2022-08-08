Science & Technology
New study finds COVID-19 vaccines did not reduce mortality in the U.S.
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 00:00 UTC
Last time I interviewed Dr. Rancourt we discussed a statistical analysis he worked on reviewing Canada's all cause mortality during the first year of life with COVID-19, which showed the country's total deaths were not statistically consistent with that of a pandemic.
This time around, Dr. Rancourt discusses the shocking statistical findings that he, along with Dr. Marine Baudin and Dr. Jérémie Mercier, found in their recently published epidemiological study called COVID-Period Mass Vaccination Campaign and Public Health Disaster in the USA. In short, the study shows that the COVID-19 vaccines, which have been heavily pushed into the arms of Americans, did diddly squat to save lives.
The study compared USA all-cause mortality by age group, state and the total excess all-cause mortality from March 2020 to February 2022. It found that COVID-19 vaccines did not reduce overall deaths in the U.S. It also found strong indicators that causes from excess death in the country, including in young adults, is more likely to be linked to poverty and isolation.
Reader Comments
Is it perhaps 'because' the people you knew that got the shot felt 'safe', therefore reverted to 'normal' behaviors and carried on as normal/pre COVID a reason as to why they got COVID?
no masks, attending public events, pubs, clubs,restaurants etc as per usual?
Or they 'needed' to get the shot because they were around people because of their jobs etc..?
.. So... were they just more likely to get COVID because they felt protected due to the shots and carried on regardless? But were 'actually' protected from the worst effects of COVID because they got vaccinated?
If they hadnt been vaccinated would they have suffered more?
If they hadnt been vaccinated would they have suffered more?Vaccinated or not dead is still dead...