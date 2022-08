Over at CNN the "hunt is on for new revenue" as the news network's " ratings plummet " and "profits slump" below nearly $1 billion.On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that CNN's yearly profitability is expected to decline to $956.8 according to projections from S&P Global Market Intelligence.CNN's entropic ratings is a continuing trend. "It's becoming increasingly apparent that the vast majority of Americans are rejecting fake news," The Post Millennial , reported in June as CNN recorded their worst weekend ratings since 1993."The network is trying to defray costs associated with CNN+," the Times reports. The CNN+ streaming service terminated after just 21 days in operation. CNN executives had originally hoped to bring in around 2 million subscribers in the US, but after the services' launch fewer than 10,000 people were using CNN+ on a daily basis.To recoup losses generated by CNN, parent company Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to sell programming created for some of its other services, such as HBO Max. They're also broadly cracking down on expenses such as spending money on work celebrations.In February, former Stephen Colbert producer Chris Licht was tapped to be CNN's new president after disgraced former boss Jeff Zucker was forced to resign. According to The New York Times, Licht told his employees not to worry about ratings because he thinks they'll reach their audience through "editorial guidance" not "business strategy."