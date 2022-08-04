"What did you think was going to happen?"White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby was confronted Tuesday by Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy over the revelation that Al Qaeda has reestablished itself in Afghanistan following the Biden administration's botched withdrawal from the country, handing it back to Taliban extremists.Kirby responded, "They weren't playing a major role in operations or resourcing or planning in Afghanistan. But Peter, I know specifically because I was at a different podium a year ago and we talked about the fact that al-Qaida had a presence in Afghanistan, but small and not incredibly powerful or potent. And, I think, again without getting into numbers, we would still assess that to be the case."Kirby responded, "I take issue with the premise that we gave a whole country to terrorist groups."Watch:In an interview the same day, Kirby admitted that Al Qaeda is now using Afghanistan as a "safe haven" again: