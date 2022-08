The ringleader of a terrorist group responsible for a 2018 attack on a military parade in southwestern Iran, confesses to masterminding the atrocity as well as many other acts of terror targeting the Iranian nation.The defendant, identified as Habib Farajollah Chaab, ringleader of the Harkat al-Nazal terror outfit, attended the first court hearing into the case in Tehran on Sunday."I have acknowledged all of my actions in writing and plead guilty to all of them," Chaab said.During the court session, the lawyer representing the survivors of the September 22, 2018 attack , pointed to the defendant's role in various acts of terror and demanded "maximum punishment" for him on behalf of the families of the victims."The suspect has, etc. to perpetrate his crimes," he said.Taking to the podium,"Chaab is this country (Sweden)'s national and is backed by them (the Swedish government)," even thoughso he could keep up his acts of terror," said the representative.The next hearing into the case would be announced in due time, the judge said before ending the court session.