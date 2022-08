© Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images

U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich declined a Department of Justice request to sentence Reffitt as a domestic terrorist, stating it would create an "unwarranted sentencing disparity," according to Politico . Treating Reffitt's crimes as terrorism would have substantially increased Reffitt's potential sentence; prosecutors had asked for a 15-year term."There are a lot of cases where defendants possessed weapons or committed very violent assaults," Friedrich said, noting that the longest January 6 riot-related sentence to date is just over five years. "The government is asking for a sentence that is three times as long as any other defendant and the defendant did not assault an officer.""I didn't come here to play — I'm taking the Capitol," his camera recorded him saying. "I just want to see Pelosi's head hitting every stair on the way out."The judge did grant that Reffitt was "in a class of his own so far as I'm aware in terms of what he was doing there that day, and what he claimed what he was there to do," she said, according to The Washington Post . Friedrich also said that the fact that Reffitt was armed was "huge," but asked, "does the firearm deserve three times the sentence if it was not brandished or used in any way?"Reffitt's January 6 activities also caused a rift in his household."My father's name wasn't on the flags that everyone was carrying there that day ... There was another man's name," Peyton Reffitt wrote to the court, according to the Post. "He was not the leader."