The fifth GTA doctor to die in July "radiated positivity" and "lived a vibrant and active life."But what the world lost in the sudden and tragic death of Dr. Candace Nayman was a woman who had dedicated her life to the health of children.The 27-year-old, who was a resident doctor at McMaster Children Hospital in Hamilton, collapsed while swimming as she competed in a triathlon on Sunday. She subsequently died on Thursday.Friends kept an around-the-clock prayer vigil for the much-loved Nayman who lost her fight and, at her request,She was "the loving daughter of Nicole and Gary, and the sister of Lauren, her twin, and Maurice, as well as partner to Seth Kadish," reads an obituary on the Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel.A triathlete, Dr. Nayman routinely commented on social media about her love of training and racing."Candace Brooke Nayman passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 competing and doing what she loved," her obituary states.Family, friends and peers gathered Thursday for her funeral, which"Everyone in the pediatrics department here at McMaster University and McMaster Children's Hospital is devastated by the loss of Dr. Candace Nayman." said Dr. Angelo Mikrogianakis, the chief of pediatrics at Hamilton Health Sciences' McMaster Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton."Candace was an aspiring pediatrician who exemplified hard work, radiated positivity, lived a vibrant and active life, and had a positive impact on her fellow residents, colleagues, faculty and patients."Such a terrible loss of a special person in the prime of her life."She will be very much missed," said Mikrogianakis.And by many."Candace was one of the best residents I have had the privilege to work with in my time at McMaster," said Dr. Christina Grant, professor as McMaster University and McMaster Children's Hospital.In her tribute on the memorial page, Grant added Candace was a "critical thinker, compassionate and an excellent team player."Friend Rebecca Starkman added: "There are simply no words to describe the giant hole that has been left in the absence of Candace. There is nothing she set out to do in this world that she couldn't conquer. Her amazingly gifted brain was the cause of envy for her peers. There was no contest when it came to competing with Candace. She was brilliant in so many ways. Whether it was academically, athletically, musically, etc. she thrived in all aspects of her life."Dozens of tributes are still pouring in for this outstanding woman who died way too young.This has been a tough week that just got worse with this news."I've always admired and been inspired by her and wished I could be more like her," said her friend since Grade 9, Rachel Bolshin. "She was driven, intelligent, successful, but most importantly so kind. She was one of the first people to privately congratulate me when I was accepted to law school ... I'll miss seeing her twitter contributions documenting her life as a resident and all the good she was doing."Dr. Candace Nayman did a lot of good and had more to do. Condolences to her family.