Wikipedia has blocked additional edits to the 'recession' page after users attempted to adjust it in response to President Joe Biden's attempts to redefine the word.The online encyclopedia's administrators froze the webpage's edit feature due to a "persistent addition of unsourced or poorly sourced content." The top of the webpage also notes that the recession webpage "may be affected by a current event."The page is currently semi-protected and requires users to have an account that is at least 10 days old and has 10 edits to its name in order to edit its contents. Nonauto-confirmed users can edit the page again after Aug. 3, but their edits will be held for human review before being visible."The unemployment rate is still one of the lowest we've had in history. It's in the 3.6 area. We still find ourselves with people investing. My hope is we go from this rapid growth to a steady growth, and so we'll see some coming down, but I don't think we're going to, God willing. I don't think we're going to see a recession."Other members of Biden's staff, including National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, have repeated this notion. "Never in the history of our country have we had a recession where the economy was creating jobs, period, let alone creating 400,000 jobs," Deese told CNN in a Tuesday interview The White House Council of Economic Advisers published a blog post last weekend disputing the definition of a "technical" recession.Republicans have criticized the attempts to shift the definition. "Newsflash for Joe Biden: You can't change reality by arguing over definitions," Republican National Committee spokesman Tommy Pigott wrote in a statement.