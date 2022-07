© Leigh Vogel/Getty Images



"We could see that happen, and that will be closely watched, but I do want to emphasize: What a recession really means is a broad-based contraction in the economy. Even if that number is negative, we are not in a recession now. I would warn that we should be not characterizing that as a recession."

"This is not an economy that's in recession, but we're in a period of transition in which growth is slowing, and that's necessary and appropriate. We need to be growing at a steady and sustainable pace, so there is a slowdown, and businesses can see that. And that's appropriate, given that people now have jobs and we have a strong labor market."

"I'm not saying that we will definitely avoid a recession, but I think there's a path that keeps the labor market strong and brings inflation down."

"But I don't think that's a recession. A recession is broad-based weakness in the economy. We're not seeing that now, and I absolutely don't think that's necessary."

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has denied that the American economy is in recession, even though a report this week may confirm it by the most common definition, saying the nation is instead going throughin an NBC News interview on Sunday, arguing that a negative GDP report won't mean that the world's largest economy is in recession. The report is scheduled for release on Thursday and, following first-quarter contraction at an annual rate of 1.6%,Two straight quarters of economic contraction is typically viewed as a recession, Yellen acknowledged, but she tried to reframe how the trend should be defined. She told Chuck Todd:Yellen, who chaired the US Federal Reserve Bank until then-President Donald Trump declined to appoint her to a second term in 2017, argued that because ofHowever,which he suggested might be signs of a coming recession.Yellen responded:The Treasury secretaryin fact - but she expressed confidence thatYellen said theShe added thatbut when the next round of European Union sanctions goes into effect in December, Moscow could take some of its supplies off the market.The US is seeing slowing economic growth and will likely experience weaker job creation in the months ahead, Yellen said.