"We want to trade with Russia and we want to trade with all the countries of the world. We don't believe in being enemies of somebody's enemy. We want to make our own enemies, not fight other people's enemies. This is our doctrine,"

"We welcome [these countries] because they are handling the aspect of oppression of man by nature, mitigating the suffering of man at the hands of nature, controlling floods, disease and so on.



"This is the correct understanding of progress for the whole human race."

Uganda is seeking closer cooperation with Russia and refuses to fight "other people's enemies," the country's leader, Yoweri Museveni, said during ain the city of Entebbe on Tuesday. The Ugandan president said:The African leader noted thatbefore it, haveand have never caused the country any harm.Noting Uganda's rich natural resources, Museveni said he hoped his country could further increase cooperation with Russia in areas such asHe also insisted that he didn't understand the calls for Africa to "automatically" take an anti-Russian stance, noting that Uganda can't turn against countries that have never caused it any harm, especially considering it has even forgiven its colonial oppressors of the past and now works with them as well.The joint press conference was held amid Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's diplomatic tour of Africa and marked the first time a top Russian official has ever visited Uganda.where it was revealed thatWhen Museveni was asked if he had received similar warnings, he joked that no one was "so stupid" as to ask him such a thing, noting that his position has always been clear, that he is not "pro-East" or "pro-West," but "pro-himself."The Ugandan leader went on to outline the strategy of the African Freedom movement, explaining that countries that areMuseveni provided the examples of China and Saudi Arabia, which do not share the same social system as Uganda, but are nevertheless successfully improving living conditions in their respective countries. Noting that if one country made progress, it was a benefit to other nations, the president said:The Ugandan leader went on to state that when there was progress and stability in Russia, it was a benefit to Uganda as well, since it allowed more trade and cooperation with Russia in various areas.Museveni said, adding that he rejects the idea of rivalry between countries, stating that it is not part of the African Liberation Movement's strategy.