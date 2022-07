© Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP



Almost all of France is now on drought alert, with restrictions on water usage as the country battles an exceptionally dry summer.After record breaking heatwaves and forest fires across the country, most of France is now on drought alert.Drought is impacting almost the entirety of the country from east to west., meaning there are restrictions on water usage in place.There are four levels of alert, beginning with least to most severe: vigilance, alert (yellow), heightened alert (orange), and crisis (red).Currently 28 départements are listed as in 'crisis' - the highest level of alert, with the regions ofEven Brittany, a region that is not typically known for drought or hot temperatures, is seeing much of the region under at least the 'alert' or 'heightened alert' designation.A considerable part of France is on alert and heightened alert status, meaning water use is carefully controlled. Départements with yellow (alert) status must reduce water usage for agricultural purposes by up to 50 percent (or simply prohibit withdrawals up to three days per week).'Yellow' level water restrictions do not only impact farmers -, with some water activities also being restricted.For those in orange départements, there are stronger limitations for watering gardens, green spaces, golf courses, and washing cars. In this scenario,At crisis (red) level, all non-priority water withdrawals are halted - only water usage for health and hydration purposes are authorised.Drought impacts everything from agriculture to tourism to even electricity production and the ability to cool nuclear reactors that power France.Thus far,. Tourists are also seeing the impacts of drought, particularly those in Charente-Maritime which has has banned outdoor beach showers to conserve water.For farmers, there is also serious concern about this year's harvest. "TheIn order to cope with drought this summer in France, water agencies could spend up to an additional €100 million to help agricultural sectors adapt.Experts once again blame the climate crisis. "The drought this year is clearly remarkable," said Florence Habets, hydroclimatologist and director of research at the CNRS to French daily Le Parisien The maps below show continued risk of drought across France from this point onward until the end of the summer, indicating much of the country will likely continue to be impacted.There are some points of particular concern, such as. It is located at the crossroads of the Hautes-Alpes and Alpes-de-Haute-Provence départements, and its water levelsMeanwhile, the National Federation of Fishing in France has launched a campaign to warn about the dangerous and continuous decline in river levels, which it believes is responsible for the disappearance of many species.said Loïc Obled, the deputy director general of the French Office of Biodiversity to Le Parisien