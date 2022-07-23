Israeli airstrike Syria 2022

Claimed image of an Israeli airstrike near Damascus, Syria, February 14, 2021
Syrian media say five Assad regime soldiers have been killed and others wounded in the latest Israeli airstrikes on positions near Damascus.

The reports said four strikes, just after midnight on Friday, targeted sites of the regime and pro-Iranian militias and a temporary storage warehouse belonging to Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

One Syrian journalist reported that the strike on the Guards complex caused casualties among fighters of Lebanon's Hezbollah. He said "large numbers" of wounded were taken to the nearby Imam Sadr Hospital.

Pro-opposition Orient News claimed the Israelis targeted an Iranian factory for the manufacture of drones in Set Zaynab in southern Damascus, as well as a gathering of pro-Iranian fighters, killing at least 10 of them.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai said only, "The IDF [Israel Defense Forces] operated in Syria last night. We continue to protect our security interests."

A complaint by the Assad regime's Foreign Ministry to the UN acknowledged the deaths of three soldiers, injury of seven, and "material losses".

Israel has stepped up strikes on regime and Iranian targets this year, seeking to prevent transfers of Tehran's missiles and weapons to allies like Hezbollah. But Friday night's attack was the first in more than two weeks, when a pro-Assad fighter was killed in a drone strike on Quneitra Province in southwest Syria.

Last month, Israeli attacks reportedly hit Iranian air defense batteries in western Syria near Russia's main air and naval bases in the country. Strikes near Damascus destroyed runways at the International Airport, closing the complex.