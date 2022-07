Syrian media say five Assad regime soldiers have been killed and others wounded in the latest Israeli airstrikes on positions near Damascus.The reports said One Syrian journalist reported that the strike on the Guards complex caused casualties amongwere taken to the nearby Imam Sadr Hospital.Pro-opposition Orient News claimed thein Set Zaynab in southern Damascus, as well as a gathering ofDiaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai said only, "The IDF [Israel Defense Forces] operated in Syria last night. We continue to protect our security interests." complaint by the Assad regime's Foreign Ministry to the UN acknowledged the deaths of three soldiers, injury of seven, and "material losses".Israel has stepped up strikes on regime and Iranian targets this year, seeking to prevent transfers of Tehran's missiles and weapons to allies like Hezbollah. But Friday night's attack was the first in more than two weeks, when a pro-Assad fighter was killed in a drone strike on Quneitra Province in southwest Syria.Strikes near Damascus destroyed runways at the International Airport, closing the complex.