"The records clearly show that Webb planned and participated in meetings during which he handed over homophobic material. There is no record of him choosing to stand up for the humanity of those being persecuted."

We have all been dazzled by the first images coming to us from the James Webb Space Telescope, whose deep infrared eyes are lighting up obscure corners of the universe in breathtaking colour and clarity. James Webb may have served in the US Marine Corps, held a senior role at the State Department, and been appointed by President John F. Kennedy as Administrator of NASA during the heyday of the space race.Rumours of Communist infiltration of the American government during that era made the US fearful that homosexual employees could be blackmailed by the Soviets on the basis of their taboo lifestyle. This was known as the " Lavender Scare ", and it led to the sacking of gay members of the civil service.James Webb was aware of this policy and didn't oppose it, even though he knew full well that 70 years later social norms would change and his behaviour would become appalling, repugnant and unthinkable. As reported by Scientific American last year:See? Webb didn't even believe they were humans.Thankfully, MSN is one of the few news outlets to report the appalling insult to the LGBTQI+ community dispassionately and accurately. In an MSN article, Homophobic Telescope Reveals First Hi-Res Images of Deep Space , it quotes Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, an astronomer at the University of New Hampshire: "NASA leadership has stubbornly refused to acknowledge that what is now public info about JW's legacy means he does not merit having a Great Observatory named after him."Fortunately 1,700 courageous citizens — ranging from scientists to space enthusiasts — have now signed a petition demanding that NASA rename its telescope to reflect "the rainbow of possible universes that our community imagines, dreams about, and works for".And I believe that you will all agree that our efforts must not end here.Yes, it would be more politically efficient to wait until the 2024 US Presidential election to begin rioting again, but we have work to do.There are records to destroy, books to rewrite, pictures to be repainted, statues and buildings to rename, and dates to alter. The process must continue day by day and minute by minute until history stops and we live in an endless present, as some famous author once said.The rockets that launch them are also clearly phallic symbols of the patriarchy, so they must go too.Actually, I'm shocked that you're willingly participating in epistemic violence by reading this article, given that it is written in English — the language of white people, the only race to ever practice slavery.Honestly, I'm ashamed of writing it. Time to switch to binary code. 01100011 01100001 01101110 01100011 01100101 01101100 00100000 01001010 01100001 01101101 01100101 01110011 00100000 01010111 01100101 01100010 01100010.Wait,