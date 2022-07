© Getty



Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and the 15 other Democratic lawmakers who were arrested Tuesday outside the Supreme Court coordinated the stunt with a progressive dark money group funded by billionaire George Soros.The New York lawmaker insisted in the post what she and her colleagues did was "very different than a 'publicity stunt.'"Omar spokesman Jeremy Slevin tweeted about 30 minutes before the lawmakers hit the street that a film crew with the dark money group would be on the scene live streaming the event.As a 501(c)(4) nonprofit group, CPD Action isn't required to disclose the identity of its donors.CPD Action said its leaders were among the 18 nonmembers of Congress who were arrested alongside Ocasio-Cortez and the other Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday.CPD Action linked to a fundraising page in its Facebook post that urged activists to "continue acts of civil disobedience," such as the one it coordinated with the 17 arrested members of Congress on Tuesday, to secure access to abortion across the country.But given how you lied about a fellow rape survivor for 'points,' as you put it to me, I don't expect much else from you."A Capitol Police spokesperson told the Washington Examiner that nobody arrested outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday was handcuffed.the spokesperson said. "Nobody was handcuffed, as is standard for a noncustodial arrest. Everyone was arrested for Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding (DC Code § 22-1307). They have up to 15 days to pay a $50 fine or they can have a hearing."