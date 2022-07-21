What do we know about the bailout package?

The German government is looking at taking up to a 30% stake in utility firm Uniper , Reuters news agency and German newspaper Handelsblatt reported Wednesday.Uniper is Germany's largest importer of Russian gas. The German government may intervene to save the company , amid the threat of reduced gas supplies by Russia and soaring prices, according to the reports.Sources told Reuters thatHandelsblatt, citing a paper from the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs to the German parliament, saidin Uniper. Fortum would like the German branch of the business to be outsourced and taken over by the German government.Uniper'ss, as Russian gas firm Gazprom cuts deliveries.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz could announce details of the bailout on Friday, according to Reuters.The preparations to rescue Uniper come as the EU warns Russia could cut off gas to Europe completely this winter, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen calling it a "likely scenario.""Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon. And therefore, in any event, whether it's a partial, major cut-off of Russian gas or a total cut-off of Russian gas, Europe needs to be ready," von der Leyen said Wednesday.Germany is heavily reliant on Russian gas . In June, 26% of gas consumed by Germany was imported from Russia, according to German Economy Ministry statistics released Wednesday.Most recently, Russia cut off gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, citing the absence of a Siemens gas turbine that was undergoing repairs in Canada. Germany said Wednesday the missing turbine is a an "excuse" to reduce gas deliveries.